BOUNTEOUS x ACCOLITE TO REBRAND AS BOUNTEOUS

Merger creating global leader in digital transformation services hits one year mark

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bounteous x Accolite today announced that it will unify under the Bounteous brand name globally, following a year of strong market and client reception to the combined company offering and successfully integrating the companies' go-to market and operating models.

The updated brand name reflects the advantageous combination of Bounteous, a digital innovation partner of the world's most ambitious brands, and Accolite, a leading digital engineering, cloud, data & AI services provider.

Over the course of the past year, the merger has strengthened the company's capabilities serving diverse c-suite stakeholders. The company was recognized twelve times in 2024 by analyst groups for the strength of its service offering.

"This merger has enhanced our ability to serve our client stakeholders globally, delivering measurable results through customer experience transformation, data & AI, product engineering, and cloud modernization solutions," said Keith Schwartz, CEO at Bounteous. "As we look toward 2025 and beyond, we remain committed to using co-innovation to drive value, improve customer experience, and achieve operational efficiencies for our clients."

Bounteous serves over 300 Fortune 1,000 and high-growth clients, solving their mission-critical problems across industries like Banking, Financial, and Insurance; Consumer Goods and Retail; Healthcare; Logistics; Restaurant and Convenience; Telecommunications; Technology; and Travel & Hospitality.

Bounteous is poised for significant growth in 2025, driven by increasing client demand. With strong talent acquisition efforts underway in India, the company will continue to capitalize on the brand recognition of Accolite in the market by operating under the Bounteous x Accolite name in India through 2025.

