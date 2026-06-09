Bounteous Partners with Anthropic to Accelerate Enterprise AI at Scale

Bounteous joins the Claude Partner Network as a launch Preferred Services Partner, bringing clients a faster path from AI investment to enterprise-scale results.

FRISCO, Texas, June 9, 2026 /CNW/ -- Bounteous, an AI services firm, today announced a partnership with Anthropic, joining the Claude Partner Network as a launch Preferred Services Partner. The collaboration pairs Claude, Anthropic's family of AI models, with Bounteous's engineering and transformation capabilities to reinvent what enterprises can achieve with AI.

Anthropic is the fastest-growing enterprise AI company in the world, with its growth driven by enterprise and API adoption and a broad roster of global organizations deploying Claude at scale. As that adoption grows, the harder work for enterprises is everything that surrounds the model: deploying AI, integrating it into existing systems, redesigning the workflows it touches, and preparing people to work alongside it. This requires engineering depth and transformation capability in equal measure. Bounteous brings both, building and deploying AI while embedding it in how enterprises operate.

As part of the partnership, Bounteous is growing a dedicated Anthropic practice, investing in delivery methodologies, specialized roles, and scalable architectures that help clients accelerate adoption and put Claude to work across their operations. Engagements often begin with Bounteous's Claude Code Workshops and Cowork enablement, putting Claude into real work within weeks. From there, Bounteous Arc™, the firm's proprietary platform for designing, building, and operating AI agents, takes that early momentum to production across the enterprise. Bounteous also runs Claude on itself as its "client zero," across engineering, delivery, and internal teams, so what it brings to clients is already proven in practice.

"The hardest part of enterprise AI is changing how work gets done," said Sudarshan Mandayam, Chief Executive Officer of Bounteous. "The payoff comes when that change takes hold across the business. Our partnership with Anthropic brings the power of Claude together with how we transform the enterprise, turning AI into measurable results for our clients."

"Bounteous brings a strong combination of engineering depth and enablement expertise that's critical for enterprise AI adoption," said Rich O'Connell, Head of Alliances at Anthropic. "Together, we're helping organizations prepare and build new roles, new skills, and the AI systems that are integrated, scalable, and designed for long-term impact."

Enterprise AI is moving quickly from promise to production. Together, Bounteous and Anthropic are defining how enterprises make that shift, turning the world's most capable models into the systems that power modern business.

About Bounteous

Bounteous is a global AI Services firm where agentic engineering and human experience converge to deliver transformative business outcomes for the enterprise. We help organizations design, build, and scale AI-driven products, platforms, and processes. With more than 5,000 team members worldwide, Bounteous helps organizations take AI from experimentation to enterprise scale. Bounteous is backed by New Mountain Capital, a New York-based growth-oriented investment firm that emphasizes business building.

About Anthropic

Anthropic is an AI research and development company that creates reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems. Anthropic's flagship product is Claude, a family of foundational AI models designed for enterprise applications. Learn more about Anthropic and Claude at anthropic.com.

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SOURCE Bounteous