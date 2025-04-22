Bounteous Elevates Ketan Somani to President of Strategic Industries & Regional CEO, EMEA & APAC to Drive Growth and AI-Powered Co-Innovation

LONDON, April 22, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bounteous, a leading global digital transformation consultancy, today announced the appointment of Ketan Somani as President of Strategic Industries & Regional CEO, EMEA & APAC.

Ketan Somani, President of Strategic Industries & Regional CEO, EMEA & APAC

In this expanded role, Ketan will lead global strategy and growth across Financial Services, Media & Telecommunications, and Diversified industries, while continuing to scale the company's business in the EMEA and APAC regions. Ketan will also serve as executive sponsor for the company's AI initiatives, driving the development and adoption of AI-powered solutions that enable clients to innovate faster, operate smarter, and scale with confidence.

A seasoned executive and an entrepreneurial leader, Ketan has a strong track record of driving business expansion and building client-centric cultures anchored in digital capability, operational agility, and delivery excellence. Since joining in 2017, he has played a pivotal role in driving growth, doubling revenues, launching and growing the EMEA region, and securing a majority investment from leading private equity firm New Mountain Capital. He also significantly expanded the APAC business, converting over a dozen Tier 1 Global Capability Center (GCC) clients into long-term strategic partnerships.

"Ketan's ability to drive differentiated growth, build high-performing teams, and foster deep client partnerships has been instrumental to our success," said Sudarshan Mandayam, CEO of Bounteous. "His leadership across EMEA and APAC has strengthened our market position and established Bounteous as a trusted partner in digital innovation. I'm excited to see Ketan continue to amplify our impact in these strategic markets."

Prior to Bounteous, Ketan spent over a decade building the European media and telecommunications business for a global digital consultancy. With deep expertise in sales, P&L management, client growth, and global delivery, Ketan brings a collaborative approach to leadership, working closely with teams, partners, and clients to drive lasting outcomes.

"I'm honored to step into this expanded role at such a pivotal time for Bounteous," said Ketan. "Our commitment to Co-Innovation and AI-powered transformation continues to differentiate us in the market. I look forward to working with our global teams to deepen client impact, unlock new growth, and push the boundaries of innovation."

This announcement follows the recent appointment of Sudarshan Mandayam as CEO and reinforces the company's commitment to building a global leadership team focused on delivering transformative digital experiences and driving innovation at scale.

"Ketan has been instrumental in shaping our growth across EMEA and APAC, expanding existing client relationships and building new, high-value partnerships," said Prasad Chintamaneni, Executive Chairman of the Board at Bounteous. "His leadership continues to drive meaningful outcomes for our clients and positions Bounteous for sustained success across key markets."

About Bounteous

Bounteous is a premier end-to-end digital transformation consultancy dedicated to partnering with ambitious brands to create digital solutions for today's complex challenges and tomorrow's opportunities. With uncompromising standards for technical and domain expertise, we deliver innovative and strategic solutions in Strategy, Analytics, Digital Engineering, Cloud, Data & AI, Experience Design, and Marketing. Our Co-Innovation methodology is a unique engagement model designed to align interests and accelerate value creation. Our clients worldwide benefit from the skills and expertise of over 4,000+ expert team members across the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. By partnering with leading technology providers, we craft transformative digital experiences that enhance customer engagement and drive business success. Discover more about our impactful work and expertise by visiting www.bounteous.com and following us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

SOURCE Bounteous

Sara Vinson, DiGennaro Communications, [email protected], 917-753-2955