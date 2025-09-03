Bounteous Appoints Martin Young as Executive Vice President, Data & AI to Accelerate Global AI Strategy

Veteran AI and data leader brings more than two decades of experience driving enterprise transformation, innovation, and responsible AI adoption

CHICAGO, Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bounteous, a leading global digital transformation consultancy, today announced the appointment of Martin Young as Executive Vice President, Data & AI. Young will lead the company's global AI strategy, helping clients harness the power of data and artificial intelligence to create transformative solutions, accelerate value creation, and achieve measurable business outcomes.

Martin Young, Executive Vice President, Data & AI, Bounteous

With more than 20 years in technology consulting, Young has built and scaled enterprise AI and data organizations, forged strategic alliances with top AI providers, and guided some of the world's most recognized brands through successful AI adoption. His expertise spans enterprise AI systems, AI-driven customer experiences, and scalable implementation frameworks, making him uniquely positioned to advance the company's vision for responsible, impactful digital solutions and AI innovation.

"Martin's track record of delivering AI-led transformation at scale aligns seamlessly with our mission to help clients achieve their boldest digital ambitions," said Kelly Jessop, Chief Solutions Officer at Bounteous. "His leadership will accelerate our ability to deliver responsible, innovative, and results-driven AI solutions for our clients across industries."

Prior to joining Bounteous, Young served as Managing Director, Global Data & AI at Slalom, where he advanced the company's AI capabilities across regions, provided executive sponsorship for global delivery, and built strategic alliances with companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic. He also spearheaded co-innovation initiatives with cloud providers to enable enterprise-scale AI deployments that delivered lasting impact.

"Joining Bounteous at this pivotal moment in AI's evolution will allow us to rapidly develop and deploy strategies that help our clients integrate AI into the heart of their operations," Young said. "Together, we'll create solutions that not only enhance business performance but also reflect our shared commitment to responsibility, transparency, and innovation."

Bounteous was recently recognized as a Representative Vendor in Gartner® Market Guide for Global Digital Marketing Agencies, published August 18, 2025. The report highlights that: "still, agencies are making significant investments in AI training and technology," and includes as an example, the Bounteous merger with Accolite Digital .

Young's appointment reinforces the company's commitment to leading the AI transformation space, building on its strong foundation in strategy, analytics, and engineering. As organizations increasingly seek to integrate AI into their core operations, Bounteous remains dedicated to delivering results-driven solutions that create measurable success.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Bounteous

Bounteous is a premier end-to-end digital transformation consultancy dedicated to partnering with ambitious brands to create digital solutions for today's complex challenges and tomorrow's opportunities. With uncompromising standards for technical and domain expertise, we deliver innovative and strategic solutions in Strategy, Analytics, Digital Engineering, Cloud, Data & AI, Experience Design, Digital Experience Platforms, and Marketing. Our Co-Innovation methodology is a unique engagement model designed to align interests and accelerate value creation. Our clients worldwide benefit from the skills and expertise of over 4,500+ expert team members across the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. By partnering with leading technology providers, we craft transformative digital experiences that enhance customer engagement and drive business success. Discover more about our impactful work and expertise by visiting www.bounteous.com and following us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

