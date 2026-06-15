Bounce Padel Courts and Mondo Launch Strategic Partnership for North American Padel Courts

TORONTO, June 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Bounce Padel Courts, a North American manufacturer of super panoramic padel courts, today announced a strategic partnership with Mondo, a global leader in high-performance sports surfacing.

This new alliance brings together two performance-focused companies to advance padel court quality, durability, and playability across North America.

North Padel Club

Through this collaboration, Bounce Padel Courts will incorporate Mondo's advanced turf technology into its premium courts.

Mondo is the global leader in performance padel surfacing, developing turf engineered specifically for the unique biomechanics of the sport. As the premier turf supplier for the world's top professional padel circuits, Mondo delivers surfaces that ensure consistent ball bounce, precise pivot movements, and optimal player safety.

"Mondo is committed to delivering surfaces that enhance performance and prioritize athlete safety," said Darren Semple, Vice President of Sales at Mondo. "BPC shares our commitment to quality and the long-term growth of padel. We're excited to support facilities across North America through this partnership.

As padel expands rapidly across North America, this strategic collaboration reflects growing demand for premium, reliable, high-performance court infrastructure.

"Padel is evolving quickly, and expectations around court performance are rising with it," said Bob Burk of Bounce Padel Courts. "This partnership with Mondo allows us to combine world-class turf technology with North American manufacturing, engineering, installation, and long-term support in one complete solution."

Operating out of Canada, Bounce Padel Courts provides end-to-end services--including design, engineering, manufacturing, delivery, and installation--to ensure every court meets the highest global standards of competitive play.

ABOUT BOUNCE PADEL COURTS

Bounce Padel Courts is a North American designer, engineer, fabricator, and installer of super panoramic padel courts. The company delivers USMCA-compliant infrastructure for residential, commercial, institutional, and club developments across North America.

ABOUT MONDO

Mondo is a global sports surface innovator specializing in high-performance, biomechanically engineered flooring for Olympic and elite sport worldwide. In padel, Mondo is recognized for premium turf courts delivering consistency, durability, and stability for top-level play.

SOURCE Bounce Padel Courts

MEDIA CONTACTS: Kate Wharton, Marketing Director (Bounce Padel Courts), [email protected], 705-641-8150; Latasha Pittman, Brand & Marketing Director (Mondo), [email protected], 312-216-9902