BottleRocket Theatre Co blasts off with consecutive sold-out shows at The GRAND

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 27, 2026 /CNW/ - BottleRocket Theatre Co makes their company debut this Friday, Jan. 30th with Andrew Phung & Friends at Calgary's historic GRAND Theatre. Tickets for all opening weekend shows sold out in less than a week.

Originally from Calgary, Andrew is a veteran comedian known for his role as KimChee on Kim's Convenience and as co-creator and star of Run The Burbs on CBC. Before making the jump to film and television, Andrew got his start in locally as an improviser, and he's back to kick off Calgary's newest theatre company with his good friends: Zachary Dean Friesen, Aaron Ranger, Djoeke Driedger and Jenn Bell.

"I'm super excited to bring a sold out run of 'Andrew Phung & Friends' to my home town. Improv comedy has given me my entire career and a show like this is non-stop laughs in a time when we really need comic relief," said Phung. "My pals at BottleRocket Theatre are people I've been playing with for years – I'm thrilled to see them grow into a new weekly comedy show in a city I love."

Media availability:

Zachary and Andrew are available for interviews this week. They will be on-site at The GRAND from 3-5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 30th. Media interested in attending the opening show at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 30th should contact Zachary at: 587.777.9951.

BottleRocket Theatre Company was founded by Friesen on a simple belief: laughter builds community. One of Calgary's rising stars, Friesen and his group will offer improv classes for people of all ages in addition to their new weekly performances at The GRAND.

Future show tickets can be purchased online through The GRAND's website: thegrandyyc.ca/whats-on

www.brtheatre.ca

Zachary Dean Friesen, Artistic Director, 587.777.9951