BOSTON PIZZA ROYALTIES INCOME FUND ANNOUNCES SEPTEMBER 2025 DISTRIBUTION

Toronto Stock Exchange: BPF.UN

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (the "Fund") (TSX: BPF.UN) announced today a cash distribution to unitholders of $0.120 per unit for September 2025. The distribution will be paid on October 31, 2025 to unitholders of record at the close of business on October 21, 2025. The Fund periodically reviews distribution levels based on its policy of stable and sustainable distribution flow to unitholders.

ABOUT US

The Fund is a limited purpose open ended trust with an excellent track record for investors since its IPO in 2002. Including the September 2025 distribution which is payable on October 31, 2025, the Fund will have paid out 273 monthly distributions and three special distributions totaling $475.7 million or $28.50 per unit. The Fund earns revenue based on the franchise system sales of the 372 Boston Pizza restaurants in the Fund's royalty pool .

Boston Pizza is the premier casual dining brand in Canada. The first Boston Pizza restaurant opened in Edmonton, Alberta in 1964 and over 60 years later Boston Pizza proudly remains a 100% Canadian company serving communities from coast-to-coast-to-coast. It boasts a vast network of local franchise owners who collectively operate the largest number of dining rooms, sports bars, and patios across the nation, complemented by robust takeout and delivery services. Boston Pizza International Inc. has been recognized as a Franchisees' Choice Designation winner and a Platinum Member of Canada's 50 Best Managed Companies for many years, and has received awards from Great Place To Work in the categories of Best Workplaces: in Canada – 100-999 Employees, in British Columbia, in Retail & Hospitality, for Mental Wellness, for Women, for Giving Back, and with Most Trusted Executive Teams.

The trustees of the Fund have approved the contents of this news release.

SOURCE Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Michael Harbinson, Chief Financial Officer, Tel: 905-848-2700, E-mail: [email protected], www.bpincomefund.com|