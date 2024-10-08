BOSTON PIZZA ROYALTIES INCOME FUND ANNOUNCES SEPTEMBER 2024 DISTRIBUTION

The Toronto Stock Exchange: BPF.UN

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (the "Fund") (TSX: BPF.UN) announced today a cash distribution to unitholders of $0.113 per unit for September 2024. The distribution will be paid on October 31, 2024 to unitholders of record at the close of business on October 21, 2024. The Fund periodically reviews distribution levels based on its policy of stable and sustainable distribution flow to unitholders.

The Fund is a limited purpose open ended trust with an excellent track record for investors since its IPO in 2002. Including the September 2024 distribution which is payable on October 31, 2024, the Fund will have paid out 261 monthly distributions and two special distributions totaling $444.4 million or $27.04 per unit. The Fund earns revenue based on the franchise system sales of the 372 Boston Pizza restaurants in the Fund's royalty pool.

Boston Pizza International Inc. ("BPI") is the premier casual dining brand in Canada. The first Boston Pizza restaurant opened in Edmonton, Alberta in 1964 and 60 years later BP proudly remains a 100% Canadian company serving communities from coast-to-coast-to-coast. It boasts a vast network of local franchise owners who collectively operate the largest number of dining rooms, sports bars, and patios across the nation, complemented by robust takeout and delivery services. BPI has been recognized as a Franchisees' Choice Designation winner and a Platinum Member of Canada's 50 Best Managed Companies for many years, and has received awards from Great Places To Work in the categories of Best Workplaces for Mental Wellness, Best Workplaces for Women, and Best Workplaces with Most Trusted Executive Teams.

The trustees of the Fund have approved the contents of this news release.

