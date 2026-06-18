BOSTON PIZZA ROYALTIES INCOME FUND ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING VOTING

Toronto Stock Exchange: BPF.UN

VANCOUVER, BC, June 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (the "Fund") (TSX: BPF.UN) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of unitholders held on Thursday, June 18, 2026 in Richmond, British Columbia.

Marc Guay, Paulina Hiebert and Shelley Williams were re-elected to the Board of Trustees of the Fund for the ensuing year. Marc Guay will continue in the role of Chair of the Fund.

A total of 6,486,173 units and other securities with voting entitlements for the Fund (together, the "Voting Units") were represented at the meeting, being 26.43% of the Fund's issued and outstanding Voting Units. Detailed results of the ballot votes are provided below:

Proposal Votes For Votes For % Votes Withheld Votes Withheld % Election of Marc Guay as Trustee 6,342,123 98.65 % 86,612 1.35 % Election of Paulina Hiebert as Trustee 6,098,642 94.87 % 330,093 5.13 % Election of Shelley Williams as Trustee 6,237,662 97.03 % 191,073 2.97 % Approval of a special resolution authorizing amendments to Sections 13.5 and 13.8 of the Fund's Fourth Amended and Restated Declaration of Trust to reduce the percentage of total outstanding Voting Units required to be represented at a Unitholder Meeting to form quorum and consider special resolutions from not less than 25% to not less than 20% of the votes attached to the outstanding Voting Units. 6,332,820 98.51 % 95,915 1.49 %

At the meeting, by a vote by show of hands, KPMG LLP was appointed as the auditor of the Fund for the ensuing year and the Trustees of the Fund were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

ABOUT US

The Fund is a limited purpose open ended trust with an excellent track record for investors since its IPO in 2002. Including the May 2026 distribution which is payable on June 30, 2026, the Fund will have paid out 281 monthly distributions and four special distributions totaling $498.7 million or $29.59 per unit. The Fund earns revenue based on the franchise system sales of the 372 Boston Pizza restaurants in the Fund's royalty pool.

Boston Pizza is the premier casual dining brand in Canada. The first Boston Pizza restaurant opened in Edmonton, Alberta in 1964 and over 60 years later Boston Pizza proudly remains a 100% Canadian company serving communities from coast-to-coast-to-coast. It boasts a vast network of local franchise owners who collectively operate the largest number of dining rooms, sports bars, and patios across the nation, complemented by robust takeout and delivery services. Boston Pizza International Inc. has been recognized as a Franchisees' Choice Designation winner and a Platinum Member of Canada's 50 Best Managed Companies for many years, and has received awards from Great Place To Work in the categories of Best Workplaces: in Canada – 100-999 Employees, in British Columbia, in Retail & Hospitality, for Mental Wellness, for Women, for Giving Back, and with Most Trusted Executive Teams.

The trustees of the Fund have approved the contents of this news release.

® Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership. All Boston Pizza registered Canadian trade-marks and unregistered Canadian trade-marks containing the words "Boston", "BP", and/or "Pizza" are trade-marks owned by the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership and licensed by the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership to Boston Pizza International Inc.

SOURCE Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Michael Harbinson, Chief Financial Officer, Tel: 905-848-2700, E-mail: [email protected], www.bpincomefund.com