Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Announces May 2021 Distribution

Toronto Stock Exchange: BPF.UN

VANCOUVER, BC, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (the "Fund") (TSX: BPF.UN) announced today a cash distribution to unitholders of $0.065 per unit for May 2021. The distribution will be paid on June 30, 2021 to unitholders of record at the close of business on June 21, 2021. The Fund periodically reviews distribution levels based on its policy of stable and sustainable distribution flow to unitholders.

ABOUT US

The Fund is a limited purpose open ended trust with an excellent track record for investors since its IPO in 2002. Including the May 2021 distribution which is payable on June 30, 2021, the Fund will have paid out 221 monthly distributions and one special distribution totaling $358.2 million or $23.01 per Unit. The Fund earns revenue based on the franchise system sales of the 387 Boston Pizza restaurants in the Fund's royalty pool.

BPI is Canada's number one casual dining brand. The Boston Pizza brand has served communities from coast-to-coast for over 56 years since opening its first restaurant in Edmonton, Alberta in 1964. Today Boston Pizza proudly remains a Canadian company with its hundreds of local franchise owners operating more dining rooms, sports bars and patios than any other single brand in the country, along with take-out and delivery. BPI has been recognized as a Platinum Member of Canada's 50 Best Managed Companies and has been a Franchisees' Choice Designation winner for eight consecutive years.

The trustees of the Fund have approved the contents of this news release.

® Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership. All Boston Pizza registered Canadian trademarks and unregistered Canadian trademarks containing the words "Boston", "BP", and/or "Pizza" are trademarks owned by the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership and licensed by the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership to Boston Pizza International Inc.



© Boston Pizza International Inc. 2021

For further information: Michael Harbinson, Chief Financial Officer, Tel: 905-848-2700, E-mail: [email protected], www.bpincomefund.com

