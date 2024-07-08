BOSTON PIZZA ROYALTIES INCOME FUND ANNOUNCES JUNE 2024 DISTRIBUTION

VANCOUVER, BC, July 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (the "Fund") (TSX: BPF.UN) announced today a cash distribution to unitholders of $0.113 per unit for June 2024. The distribution will be paid on July 31, 2024 to unitholders of record at the close of business on July 21, 2024. The Fund periodically reviews distribution levels based on its policy of stable and sustainable distribution flow to unitholders.

ABOUT US

The Fund is a limited purpose open ended trust with an excellent track record for investors since its IPO in 2002. Including the June 2024 distribution which is payable on July 31, 2024, the Fund will have paid out 258 monthly distributions and two special distributions totaling $437.2 million or $26.70 per unit. The Fund earns revenue based on the franchise system sales of the 372 Boston Pizza restaurants in the Fund's royalty pool.

Boston Pizza International Inc. ("BPI") is Canada's number one casual dining brand. The Boston Pizza brand has served communities from coast-to-coast for 60 years since opening its first restaurant in Edmonton, Alberta in 1964. Today Boston Pizza proudly remains a Canadian company with its hundreds of local franchise owners operating more dining rooms, sports bars and patios than any other single brand in the country, along with take-out and delivery. BPI has been recognized both as a Franchisees' Choice Designation winner and a Platinum Member of Canada's 50 Best Managed Companies for many years.

The trustees of the Fund have approved the contents of this news release.

SOURCE Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Michael Harbinson, Chief Financial Officer, Tel: 905-848-2700, E-mail: [email protected], www.bpincomefund.com