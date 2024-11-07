BOSTON PIZZA ROYALTIES INCOME FUND ANNOUNCES 2024 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS AND OCTOBER 2024 CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.113 PER UNIT

Toronto Stock Exchange: BPF.UN

HIGHLIGHTS

Franchise Sales 1 of $238.6 million for the Period and $697.4 million YTD, representing decreases of 0.6% for the Period and 0.1% YTD, versus the same periods one year ago.

of for the Period and YTD, representing decreases of 0.6% for the Period and 0.1% YTD, versus the same periods one year ago. Same Restaurant Sales 2 of negative 0.6% for the Period and positive 0.1% YTD.

of negative 0.6% for the Period and positive 0.1% YTD. Cash flows generated from operating activities of $10.0 million for the Period and $28.7 million YTD, representing increases of 3.4% and 0.2%, respectively, versus the same periods one year ago.

for the Period and YTD, representing increases of 3.4% and 0.2%, respectively, versus the same periods one year ago. Distributable Cash 3 decreased 1.8% for the Period and 1.6% YTD, and Distributable Cash per Unit 4 decreased 1.6% for the Period and 0.8% YTD.

decreased 1.8% for the Period and 1.6% YTD, and Distributable Cash per Unit decreased 1.6% for the Period and 0.8% YTD. Payout Ratio 5 of 88.9% for the Period, 93.8% YTD and 93.6% on a trailing 12-month basis. Cash balance at the end of the Period was $6.2 million .

of 88.9% for the Period, 93.8% YTD and 93.6% on a trailing 12-month basis. Cash balance at the end of the Period was . On November 6, 2024 , the trustees of the Fund declared a distribution for the period of October 1, 2024 to October 31, 2024 of $0.113 per Unit, which will be payable on November 29, 2024 to unitholders of the Fund ("Unitholders") of record on November 21, 2024 .

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (the "Fund") and Boston Pizza International Inc. ("BPI") reported financial results today for the third quarter period from July 1, 2024 to September 30, 2024 (the "Period") and January 1, 2024 to September 30, 2024 ("YTD"). A copy of this press release, the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of the Fund and BPI are available at www.sedarplus.ca and www.bpincomefund.com. The Fund will host a conference call to discuss the results on November 7, 2024 at 8:30 am Pacific Time (11:30 am Eastern Time). The call can be accessed by dialling 1-844-763-8274 or +1-647-484-8814. A replay will be available until December 7, 2024 by dialling 1-855-669-9658 or +1-412-317-0088 and entering the access code: 9136743 followed by the # sign. The replay will also be available at www.bpincomefund.com. Capitalized terms used in this press release that are not otherwise defined have the meanings ascribed to them in the Fund's MD&A for the Period and YTD.

"Boston Pizza's third quarter sales remained stable, with total franchise sales in-line with previous quarters in 2024," said Jordan Holm, President of BPI. "Although the current economic conditions remain challenging, Boston Pizza was able to mitigate these issues with effective promotions. We are closely monitoring the economic landscape and are well-prepared to respond positively to potential changes. Our focus remains on our long-term growth potential, delivering exceptional guest experiences, and adapting to the evolving needs of our guests."

PERIOD RESULTS

SRS, a key driver of distribution growth for Unitholders, was negative 0.6% for the Period compared to positive 5.3% reported in the third quarter of 2023. SRS for the Period was principally due to macroeconomic challenges faced by the full-service restaurant industry. SRS was positive 0.1% YTD compared to positive 11.6% reported year-to-date in 2023. YTD, SRS was primarily driven by flat Franchise Sales when compared to the same period in 2023. The COVID-19 restrictions that existed during the first half of 2022 were a significant factor in the positive SRS reported year-to-date in 2023.

Franchise Sales of Boston Pizza restaurants in the Royalty Pool were $238.6 million for the Period compared to $240.1 million for the third quarter of 2023. The $1.5 million decrease in Franchise Sales for the Period was primarily due to negative SRS. Franchise Sales of Boston Pizza restaurants in the Royalty Pool were $697.4 million YTD compared to $698.0 million year-to-date in 2023. The $0.6 million decrease in Franchise Sales YTD was primarily due to four restaurant closures, partially offset by positive SRS.

The Fund's net and comprehensive income was $9.4 million for the Period compared to $4.9 million for the third quarter of 2023. The $4.5 million increase in the Fund's net and comprehensive income for the Period compared to the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a $6.8 million increase in fair value gain, partially offset by a $2.2 million increase in deferred income tax expense and a $0.1 million decrease in Royalty6 and Distribution Income7. The Fund's net and comprehensive income was $25.3 million YTD compared to $24.3 million year-to-date in 2023. The $1.0 million increase in the Fund's net and comprehensive income YTD compared to the same period in 2023 was primarily due to a $3.3 million increase in fair value gain, partially offset by a $1.8 million increase in deferred income tax expense, a $0.3 million increase in net interest expense and a $0.2 million increase in administrative expenses.

Cash generated from operating activities for the Period was $10.0 million compared to $9.7 million in the third quarter of 2023. The increase of $0.3 million was primarily due to an increase in changes in working capital of $0.3 million and a decrease in income taxes paid of $0.1 million, partially offset by a decrease in Royalty and Distribution Income of $0.1 million. Cash generated from operating activities YTD was $28.7 million compared to $28.6 million in the same period in 2023. The increase of $0.1 million was primarily due to an increase in changes in working capital of $0.2 million and a nominal decrease in income taxes paid, partially offset by an increase in administrative expenses of $0.2 million.

The Fund generated Distributable Cash of $8.1 million for the Period compared to $8.3 million for the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in Distributable Cash of $0.2 million or 1.8% was primarily due to higher Class B Unit entitlement8 of $0.5 million and decreased income taxes paid of $0.1 million, partially offset by an increase in cash flows generated from operating activities of $0.3 million and lower interest paid on debt of $0.1 million. The Fund generated Distributable Cash of $22.9 million YTD compared to $23.3 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease in Distributable Cash of $0.4 million or 1.6% was primarily due higher Class B Unit entitlement of $0.6 million, partially offset by lower interest paid on debt of $0.2 million.

The Fund generated Distributable Cash per Unit of $0.381 for the Period and $1.077 YTD compared to $0.387 per Unit and $1.086 per Unit, respectively, for the same periods in 2023. The decrease in Distributable Cash per Unit of $0.006 or 1.6% for the Period and $0.009 or 0.8% YTD and was primarily attributable to the decrease in Distributable Cash outlined above, partially offset by fewer Units outstanding compared to the same periods in 2023 due to the Fund's normal course issuer bid that was in effect from June 20, 2023 to June 19, 2024 ("NCIB").

The Fund's Payout Ratio for the Period was 88.9% compared to 82.9% in the third quarter of 2023. The increase in the Fund's Payout Ratio for the Period was due to distributions paid increasing by $0.4 million or 5.3% and Distributable Cash decreasing by $0.2 million or 1.8%. YTD, the Fund's Payout Ratio was 93.8% compared to 87.3% year-to-date in 2023. The increase in the Fund's Payout Ratio YTD was due to distributions paid increasing by $1.2 million or 5.8% and Distributable Cash decreasing by $0.4 million or 1.6%. Payout Ratio is calculated by dividing the amount of distributions paid during the applicable period by the Distributable Cash for that period. The Fund's Payout Ratio is typically higher in the first and fourth quarters compared to the second and third quarters since Boston Pizza restaurants generally experience higher Franchise Sales levels during the summer months when restaurants open their patios and benefit from increased tourist traffic. On a trailing 12-month basis, the Fund's Payout Ratio was 93.6% as at September 30, 2024.

DISTRIBUTIONS

During the Period, the Fund declared distributions on the Units in the aggregate amount of $7.2 million or $0.339 per Unit. During the third quarter of 2023, the Fund declared distributions on the Units in the aggregate amount of $6.8 million or $0.321 per Unit. During the Period, the Fund paid distributions on the Units in the aggregate amount of $7.2 million or $0.339 per Unit. During the third quarter of 2023, the Fund paid distributions on the Units in the aggregate amount of $6.8 million or $0.321 per Unit. The amount of distributions declared and paid during the Period increased by $0.4 million or $0.018 per Unit due to the monthly distribution rate increasing from $0.107 per Unit to $0.113 per Unit commencing with the January 2024 distribution (the "2024 Distribution Increase"), partially offset by fewer Units being outstanding during the Period compared to the third quarter of 2023 due to the NCIB. YTD, the Fund declared distributions on the Units in the aggregate amount of $19.2 million or $0.904 per Unit. During the same period in 2023, the Fund declared distributions on the Units in the aggregate amount of $18.1 million or $0.846 per Unit. YTD, the Fund paid distributions on the Units in the aggregate amount of $21.5 million or $1.011 per Unit. During the same period in 2023, the Fund paid distributions on the Units in the aggregate amount of $20.3 million or $0.948 per Unit. The amount of distributions declared YTD increased by $1.1 million or $0.058 per Unit due to the monthly distribution rate increasing from $0.102 per Unit to $0.107 per Unit commencing with the March 2023 distribution (the "2023 Distribution Increase") and the 2024 Distribution Increase, partially offset by fewer Units being outstanding YTD compared to the same period in 2023 due to the NCIB. The amount of distributions paid YTD increased by $1.2 million or $0.063 per Unit due to the 2023 Distribution Increase and the 2024 Distribution Increase, partially offset by fewer Units being outstanding YTD compared to the same period in 2023 due to the NCIB.

On November 6, 2024, the trustees of the Fund declared a distribution for the period of October 1, 2024 to October 31, 2024 of $0.113 per Unit, which will be payable on November 29, 2024 to Unitholders of record on November 21, 2024. Including the October 2024 distribution, which will be paid on November 29, 2024, the Fund will have paid out total distributions of $446.8 million or $27.15 per Unit, which includes 262 monthly distributions and two special distributions.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

The tables below set out selected information from the Fund's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements together with other data and should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and MD&A of the Fund for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, and the Fund's audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year-ended December 31, 2023.

For the periods ended September 30 Q3 2024 Q3 2023 YTD 2024 YTD 2023 (in thousands of dollars – except restaurants, SRS, Payout Ratio and per Unit items)







Number of restaurants in Royalty Pool 372 377 372 377 Franchise Sales reported by restaurants in the Royalty Pool 238,613 240,139 697,437 697,990









Royalty income 9,544 9,606 27,897 27,920 Distribution Income 3,135 3,155 9,165 9,175 Total revenue 12,679 12,761 37,062 37,095 Administrative expenses (379) (350) (1,312) (1,142) Interest expense on debt and financing fees (887) (838) (2,647) (2,531) Interest expense on Class B Unit liability (1,033) (1,055) (2,825) (2,669) Interest income 71 72 206 219 Profit before fair value gain (loss) and income taxes 10,451 10,590 30,484 30,972 Fair value gain (loss) on investment in BP Canada LP 8,511 (7,857) 12,112 436 Fair value (loss) gain on Class B Unit liability (3,792) 3,501 (5,396) (194) Fair value (loss) gain on Swaps (1,923) 333 (2,407) 814 Current and deferred income tax expense (3,863) (1,673) (9,478) (7,679) Net and comprehensive income 9,384 4,894 25,315 24,349









Basic earnings per Unit 0.44 0.23 1.19 1.13 Diluted earnings per Unit 0.44 0.06 1.19 1.06









Distributable Cash / Distributions / Payout Ratio







Cash flows generated from operating activities 9,990 9,659 28,703 28,638 BPI Class B Unit entitlement (1,195) (740) (3,362) (2,784) Interest paid on debt (758) (825) (2,437) (2,587) Current income tax expense (2,584) (2,603) (7,470) (7,504) Current income tax paid 2,660 2,770 7,492 7,537 Distributable Cash 8,113 8,261 22,926 23,300 Distributions paid 7,214 6,848 21,513 20,342 Payout Ratio 88.9 % 82.9 % 93.8 % 87.3 % Distributable Cash per Unit 0.381 0.387 1.077 1.086 Distributions paid per Unit 0.339 0.321 1.011 0.948









Other







Same Restaurant Sales (0.6 %) 5.3 % 0.1 % 11.6 % Number of restaurants opened 0 0 2 0 Number of restaurants closed 1 0 4 2









Sep 30, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Total assets



424,927 413,055 Total liabilities



139,962 134,169

SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS



Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 (in thousands of dollars – except restaurants, SRS, Payout Ratio and per Unit items)







Number of restaurants in Royalty Pool 372 372 372 377 Franchise Sales reported by restaurants in the Royalty Pool 238,613 236,792 222,032 227,665









Royalty income 9,544 9,472 8,881 9,106 Distribution Income 3,135 3,111 2,919 2,992 Total revenue 12,679 12,583 11,800 12,098 Administrative expenses (379) (497) (436) (347) Interest expense on debt and financing fees (887) (932) (828) (839) Interest expense on Class B Unit liability (1,033) (1,063) (729) (1,321) Interest income 71 69 66 57 Profit before fair value gain (loss) and income taxes 10,451 10,160 9,873 9,648 Fair value gain on investment in BP Canada LP 8,511 1,473 2,128 928 Fair value loss on Class B Unit liability (3,792) (656) (948) (414) Fair value (loss) gain on Swaps (1,923) (672) 188 (2,250) Current and deferred income tax expense (3,863) (2,841) (2,774) (2,695) Net and comprehensive income 9,384 7,464 8,467 5,217









Basic earnings per Unit 0.44 0.35 0.40 0.25 Diluted earnings per Unit 0.44 0.33 0.37 0.24









Distributable Cash / Distributions / Payout Ratio







Cash flows generated from operating activities 9,990 9,613 9,100 9,288 BPI Class B Unit entitlement (1,195) (1,095) (1,072) (1,081) Interest paid on debt (758) (871) (808) (817) Current income tax expense (2,584) (2,521) (2,365) (2,445) Current income tax paid 2,660 2,370 2,462 2,424 Distributable Cash 8,113 7,496 7,317 7,369 Distributions paid 7,214 7,213 7,086 6,830 Payout Ratio 88.9 % 96.2 % 96.8 % 92.7 % Distributable Cash per Unit 0.381 0.352 0.344 0.346 Distributions paid per Unit 0.339 0.339 0.333 0.321









Other







Same Restaurant Sales (0.6 %) 1.7 % (1.0 %) 0.6 % Number of restaurants opened 0 1 1 1 Number of restaurants closed 1 0 3 4

SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS (continued)



Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 (in thousands of dollars – except restaurants, SRS, Payout Ratio and per Unit items)







Number of restaurants in Royalty Pool 377 377 377 383 Franchise Sales reported by restaurants in the Royalty Pool 240,139 233,650 224,201 227,163









Royalty income 9,606 9,346 8,968 9,087 Distribution Income 3,155 3,071 2,949 2,988 Total revenue 12,761 12,417 11,917 12,075 Administrative expenses (350) (401) (391) (369) Interest expense on debt and financing fees (838) (843) (850) (812) Interest expense on Class B Unit liability (1,055) (982) (632) (1,557) Interest income 72 79 68 61 Profit before fair value (loss) gain and income taxes 10,590 10,270 10,112 9,398 Fair value (loss) gain on investment in BP Canada LP (7,857) 8,511 (218) (1,146) Fair value gain (loss) on Class B Unit liability 3,501 (3,792) 97 510 Fair value gain (loss) on Swaps 333 1,373 (892) 106 Current and deferred income tax expense (1,673) (3,576) (2,430) (2,462) Net and comprehensive income 4,894 12,786 6,669 6,406









Basic earnings per Unit 0.23 0.59 0.31 0.30 Diluted earnings per Unit 0.06 0.59 0.24 0.26









Distributable Cash / Distributions / Payout Ratio







Cash flows generated from operating activities 9,659 9,759 9,220 8,919 BPI Class B Unit entitlement (740) (1,006) (1,038) (1,044) Interest paid on debt (825) (848) (914) (799) Current income tax expense (2,603) (2,511) (2,390) (2,422) Current income tax paid 2,770 2,456 2,311 2,585 Distributable Cash 8,261 7,850 7,189 7,239 Distributions paid 6,848 6,909 6,585 8,329 Payout Ratio 82.9 % 88.0 % 91.6 % 115.1 % Distributable Cash per Unit 0.387 0.365 0.334 0.336 Distributions paid per Unit 0.321 0.321 0.306 0.387









Other







Same Restaurant Sales 5.3 % 6.6 % 25.7 % 24.5 % Number of restaurants opened 0 0 0 0 Number of restaurants closed 0 1 1 3

SHORT-TERM OUTLOOK

The two principal factors that affect SRS are changes in guest traffic and changes in average guest cheque. BPI's and BP Canada LP's strategies to drive higher guest traffic include attracting a wide variety of guests into the restaurant, sports bar and take-out and delivery parts of each location, offering a compelling value proposition to guests and leveraging a larger marketing budget versus the previous year along with a revised calendar of national and local store promotions. Increased average cheque levels are expected to be achieved through a combination of menu mix changes and increases to menu prices.

The success of BPI, BP Canada LP and Boston Pizza restaurants, and the amount of Franchise Sales, Royalty, Distribution Income and Distributable Cash available for distribution to Unitholders, are dependent upon many economic factors, including impacts of inflation, changes in interest rates, rising input costs, unemployment rates, consumer demand, recession, supply chain disruption, labour availability and other globally disruptive events. Despite the current state of economic uncertainty, Boston Pizza restaurants have been able to generate solid Franchise Sales and offer affordable dining options, both on and off-premise, for guests in economically uncertain times. As demonstrated during COVID-19, BPI, BP Canada LP and Boston Pizza restaurants have the ability to adapt to changes in operating environments and economic conditions. However, with supply chain challenges, high interest rates, increasing input costs and labour shortages impacting most of the restaurant industry, together with widespread focus on sustainability and climate-related issues, BPI's management remains cautious. The focus of BPI's management is to adapt the business to successfully mitigate these challenges and maintain positive sales levels in 2024.

The trustees of the Fund will continue to closely monitor the Fund's available cash balances given the uncertain economic outlook and industry challenges.

Forward Looking Information

Certain information in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information" that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, future expectations and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Fund, Boston Pizza Holdings Trust, Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, Boston Pizza Holdings Limited Partnership, Boston Pizza Holdings GP Inc., Boston Pizza GP Inc., BPI, BP Canada LP, Boston Pizza Canada Holdings Inc., Boston Pizza Canada Holdings Partnership, Boston Pizza restaurants, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Fund or its trustees expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including such things as, Boston Pizza's confidence in its long-term growth potential and its commitment to delivering exceptional dining experiences while adapting to guests' evolving needs, Boston Pizza restaurants generally experiencing higher Franchise Sales levels during the summer months when restaurants open their patios and benefit from increased tourist traffic, BPI and BP Canada LP's ability to implement strategies driving higher guest traffic, increased average cheque levels achieved through a combination of menu mix changes and increases to menu prices, continued impact of supply chain challenges, high interest rates, increasing input costs and labour shortages, the success of BPI, BP Canada LP and Boston Pizza restaurants, and the amount of Franchise Sales, Royalty, Distribution Income and Distributable Cash available for distribution to Unitholders, being dependent upon many economic factors, including impacts of inflation, changes in interest rates, rising input costs, unemployment rates, consumer demand, recession, supply chain disruption, labour availability and other globally disruptive events, continued ability to offer affordable dining options, continued focus on sustainability and climate-related issues, Boston Pizza restaurants having the ability to adapt to changes in operating environments and economic conditions, BPI's management remaining cautious, the focus of BPI's management being to adapt the business to successfully mitigate challenges and maintain positive sales levels in 2024, and the trustees of the Fund continuing to closely monitor the Fund's available cash balances given the uncertain economic outlook and industry challenges, and other such matters are forward-looking information. When used in this press release, forward-looking information may include words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan", "should", "continue" and other similar terminology. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this press release include the following: the Fund maintaining the same distribution policy, expectations related to future general economic conditions, expectations related to guest traffic and average guest cheques, expectations related to the resiliency of the Boston Pizza system and expectations that the Fund's Payout Ratio is typically higher in the first and fourth quarter, and Boston Pizza restaurants maintaining operational excellence. Risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein, relate to (among others): competition, demographic trends, business and economic conditions, interest rates and inflationary pressures, legislation and regulation, reliance on operating revenues, accounting policies and practices, the results of operations and financial condition of BPI, BP Canada LP and the Fund, pandemics and national health crises, in particular COVID-19, extreme weather events, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the most recent Annual Information Form of the Fund. This information reflects current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speaks only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, neither the Fund nor BPI assumes any obligation to update previously disclosed forward-looking information. For a complete list of the risks associated with forward-looking information and the Fund's business, please refer to the "Risks and Uncertainties" and "Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information" sections included in the most recent Annual Information Form of the Fund available at www.sedarplus.ca and www.bpincomefund.com.

The trustees of the Fund have approved the contents of this news release.

® Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership. All Boston Pizza registered Canadian trademarks and unregistered Canadian trademarks containing the words "Boston", "BP", and/or "Pizza" are trademarks owned by the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership and licensed by the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership to Boston Pizza International Inc. BP 60th Anniversary design is a trademark of Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, used under license. © Boston Pizza International Inc. 2024.





Notes – Non-GAAP, Specified Financial Measures and Other Information



1 "Franchise Sales" is the basis upon which Royalty and Distribution Income are payable, and means the gross revenue: (i) of the corporate Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada owned by BPI that are in the Royalty Pool; and (ii) reported to BP Canada LP by franchised Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada that are in the Royalty Pool, without audit or other form of independent assurance, and in the case of both (i) and (ii), after deducting revenue from the sale of liquor, beer, wine and revenue from BP Canada LP approved national promotions and discounts and excluding applicable sales and similar taxes. Nevertheless, BP Canada LP periodically conducts audits of the Franchise Sales reported to it by its franchisees, and the Franchise Sales reported herein include results from sales audits of earlier periods. Franchise Sales is reported on a quarterly basis in the Fund's financial statements, however, the financial statements do not report it on a monthly basis. Therefore, when disclosed on a monthly basis herein, this is a supplementary financial measure under National Instrument 52-112 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure ("NI 52‑112"). The Fund believes that Franchise Sales for this month provides useful information to investors regarding recent performance of Boston Pizza.



2 "Same Restaurant Sales" or "SRS" is a supplementary financial measure under NI 52-112 and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Prior to the fourth quarter of 2021, the Fund defined SRS as the change in gross revenues of Boston Pizza restaurants in the Royalty Pool as compared to the gross revenues for the same period in the previous year (where restaurants were open for a minimum of 24 months). Commencing with the fourth quarter of 2021, the Fund defines SRS as the change in Franchise Sales of Boston Pizza restaurants in the Royalty Pool as compared to the Franchise Sales for the same period in the previous year (where restaurants were open for a minimum of 24 months). The Fund believes that the current method of calculating SRS provides Unitholders more meaningful information regarding the performance of Boston Pizza restaurants since Royalty and Distribution Income are payable to the Fund by BPI and BP Canada LP on Franchise Sales and not gross revenues of Boston Pizza restaurants. All historical SRS figures contained in this press release have been restated to conform to the current method of calculating SRS.



3 "Distributable Cash" is a non-GAAP financial measure under NI 52-112. Distributable Cash is not a standardized financial measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. The Fund defines Distributable Cash to be, in respect of any particular period, the Fund's cash flows generated from operating activities for that period (being the most comparable financial measure in the Fund's primary financial statements) minus (a) BPI's entitlement in respect of its Class B Units in respect of the period (see note 8 below), minus (b) interest paid on long-term debt during the period, minus (c) principal repayments on long-term debt that are contractually required to be made during the period, minus (d) the current income tax expense in respect of the period, plus (e) current income tax paid during the period (the sum of (d) and (e) being "SIFT Tax on Units"). Management believes that Distributable Cash provides investors with useful information about the amount of cash the Fund has generated and has available for distribution on the Units in respect of any period. The tables in the "Financial Highlights" section of this press release provide a reconciliation from this non-GAAP financial measure to cash flows generated from operating activities, which is the most directly comparable IFRS measure. Current income tax expense in respect of any period is prepared using reasonable and supportable assumptions (including that the base rate of SIFT Tax will not increase throughout the calendar year and that certain expenses of the Fund will continue to be deductible for income tax purposes), all of which reflect the Fund's planned courses of action given management's judgment about the most probable set of economic conditions. There is a risk that the federal government of Canada could increase the base rate of SIFT Tax or that applicable taxation authorities could assess the Fund on the basis that certain expenses of the Fund are not deductible. Investors are cautioned that if either of these possibilities occurs, then the actual results for this component of Distributable Cash may vary, perhaps materially, from the amounts used in the reconciliation.



4 "Distributable Cash per Unit" is a non-GAAP ratio under NI 52-112. Distributable Cash per Unit is not a standardized financial measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. The Fund defines Distributable Cash per Unit for any period as the Distributable Cash generated in that period divided by the weighted average number of Units outstanding during that period. Management believes that Distributable Cash per Unit provides investors with useful information regarding the amount of cash per Unit that the Fund has generated and has available for distribution in respect of any period.



5 "Payout Ratio" is a non-GAAP ratio under NI 52-112. Payout Ratio is not a standardized financial measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. The Fund defines Payout Ratio for any period as the aggregate distributions paid by the Fund during that period divided by the Distributable Cash generated in that period. Management believes that Payout Ratio provides investors with useful information regarding the extent to which the Fund distributes cash generated on Units.



6 Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership ("Royalties LP") licenses BPI the right to use various Boston Pizza trademarks in return for BPI paying Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership a royalty equal to 4% of Franchise Sales of Boston Pizza restaurants (the "Royalty") in the Fund's royalty pool (the "Royalty Pool").



7 "Distribution Income" is income received indirectly by the Fund on Class 1 LP Units and Class 2 LP Units of BP Canada LP. See the "Overview – Purpose of the Fund / Sources of Revenue" section of the Fund's MD&A for the Period and YTD for more details.



8 "BPI Class B Unit entitlement" is a supplementary financial measure under NI 52-112 and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The BPI Class B Unit entitlement is the interest expense on Class B Units in respect of a period plus management's estimate of how much cash BPI would be entitled to receive pursuant to the limited partnership agreement governing Royalties LP (a copy of which is available on www.sedarplus.ca) on its Class B Units if Royalties LP fully distributed any residual cash generated in respect of that period after the Fund pays interest on long-term debt, principal repayments on long-term debt and SIFT Tax on Units in respect of that period. Management believes that the BPI Class B Unit entitlement is an important component in calculating Distributable Cash since it represents the amount of residual cash generated that BPI would be entitled to receive and therefore would not be available for distribution to Unitholders. Management prepares such estimate using reasonable and supportable assumptions that reflect the Fund's planned courses of action given management's judgment about the most probable set of economic conditions.

