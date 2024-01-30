BOSTON PIZZA ROYALTIES INCOME FUND AND BOSTON PIZZA INTERNATIONAL INC. TO ANNOUNCE 2023 FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS ON FEBRUARY 14TH

The Toronto Stock Exchange: BPF.UN

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (the "Fund") (TSX: BPF.UN) and Boston Pizza International Inc. ("BPI") announced today that they will issue 2023 fourth quarter results via news release and on the Fund's website at www.bpincomefund.com on the morning of February 14, 2024.

The Fund will host a conference call with BPI's President, Jordan Holm and Chief Financial Officer, Michael Harbinson to discuss the results for the fourth quarter which ended on December 31, 2023. The call will take place on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time (11:30 a.m. Eastern Time).

To participate in this conference call, please dial the following toll-free number approximately ten minutes prior to the commencement of the call:

1-800-319-4610 or 604-638-5340

A replay will be available until March 14, 2024 on the Fund's website or by dialing:

1-800-319-6413 or 604-638-9010

and enter the access code: 0650 followed by # sign.

ABOUT US

The Fund is a limited purpose open ended trust with an excellent track record for investors since its IPO in 2002. Including the December 2023 distribution which is payable on January 31, 2024, the Fund will have paid out 252 monthly distributions and two special distributions totaling $422.8 million or $26.02 per unit. The Fund earns revenue based on the franchise system sales of the 372 Boston Pizza restaurants in the Fund's royalty pool.

Boston Pizza International Inc. ("BPI") is Canada's number one casual dining brand. The Boston Pizza brand has served communities from coast-to-coast for 60 years since opening its first restaurant in Edmonton, Alberta in 1964. Today Boston Pizza proudly remains a Canadian company with its hundreds of local franchise owners operating more dining rooms, sports bars and patios than any other single brand in the country, along with take-out and delivery. BPI has been recognized both as a Franchisees' Choice Designation winner and a Platinum Member of Canada's 50 Best Managed Companies for many years.

The trustees of the Fund have approved the contents of this news release.

For further information: Michael Harbinson, Chief Financial Officer, Tel: 905-848-2700, E-mail: [email protected], www.bpincomefund.com