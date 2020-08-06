Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and Boston Pizza International Inc. to Announce 2020 Second Quarter Results on August 14th

The Toronto Stock Exchange: BPF.UN

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (the "Fund") (TSX: BPF.UN) and Boston Pizza International Inc. ("BPI") announced today that they will issue 2020 second quarter results via news release and on the Fund's website at www.bpincomefund.com on the morning of August 14, 2020.

The Fund will host a conference call with BPI's President, Jordan Holm and Chief Financial Officer, Michael Harbinson to discuss the results for the second quarter which ended on June 30, 2020. The call will take place on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time (11:30 a.m. Eastern Time).

To participate in this conference call, please dial the following toll-free number approximately ten minutes prior to the commencement of the call:

1-800-319-4610 or 604-638-5340

A replay will be available until September 14, 2020 on the Fund's website or by dialing:

1-800-319-6413 or 604-638-9010

and enter the access code: 4864 followed by # sign.

The trustees of the Fund have approved the contents of this news release.

For further information: Michael Harbinson, Chief Financial Officer, Tel: 905-848-2700, E-mail: [email protected], www.bpincomefund.com

