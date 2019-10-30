Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and Boston Pizza International Inc. to announce 2019 third quarter results on November 7th

The Toronto Stock Exchange: BPF.UN

VANCOUVER, Oct. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (the "Fund") (TSX: BPF.UN) and Boston Pizza International Inc. ("BPI") today announced that they will issue 2019 third quarter results via news release and on the Fund's website at www.bpincomefund.com on the morning of November 7, 2019.

The Fund will host a conference call with BPI's President, Jordan Holm and Chief Financial Officer, Michael Harbinson to discuss the results for the third quarter which ended on September 30, 2019. The call will take place on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time (11:30 a.m. Eastern Time).

To participate in this conference call, please dial the following toll free number approximately ten minutes prior to the commencement of the call:

1-800-319-4610 or 604-638-5340

A replay will be available until December 7, 2019 on the Fund's website or by dialing:

1-800-319-6413 or 604-638-9010

and enter the access code: 3755 followed by # sign.

The Fund is a limited purpose open ended trust with an excellent track record for investors since its IPO in 2002. Including the September 2019 distribution which is payable on October 31, 2019, the Fund has delivered 18 distribution increases and 207 consecutive monthly distributions to unitholders totaling $329.4 million or $21.68 per unit since 2002. The Fund earns revenue based on the franchise system sales from the 396 Boston Pizza restaurants included in the Fund's royalty pool.

BPI is Canada's number one casual dining brand with annual gross sales of over $1.1 billion serving more than 50 million guests through over 395 mainly franchisee operated restaurants. The Boston Pizza brand has successfully existed for over 50 years since opening its first restaurant in Edmonton, Alberta in 1964. BPI has been recognized as a Platinum Member of Canada's 50 Best Managed Companies and has been a Franchisees' Choice Designation winner for eight consecutive years.

The trustees of the Fund have approved the contents of this news release.

® Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership. All Boston Pizza registered Canadian trade-marks and unregistered Canadian trade-marks containing the words "Boston", "BP", and/or "Pizza" are trade-marks owned by the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership and licensed by the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership to Boston Pizza International Inc.

