BÖSENDORFER TO HONOUR CANADIAN JAZZ LEGEND OSCAR PETERSON WITH LIMITED EDITION PIANO EXHIBIT

Rare exhibition offers music and art enthusiasts a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience three exceptional, handcrafted Bösendorfer grand pianos, displayed together for the first time

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - The Royal Conservatory of Music is presenting a three-day celebration to mark the 100th birthday of legendary Canadian jazz musician Oscar Peterson. To mark the occasion, Bösendorfer Canada will exhibit a selection of hand-crafted pianos, together for the first time, valued at over one million dollars. The series takes place October 23-25 at Koerner Hall in the heart of Toronto.

Ticket holders and the general public can witness these rare instruments in the lobby of Koerner Hall while celebrating the legacy of one of Canada's most enduring and influential musical icons. The display will be open to the public between the hours of 11am to 4pm on October 24th and 25th. Tickets for the performances can be purchased through rcmusic.com.

Art and music enthusiasts alike can experience three unique pianos: The Tree of Life, Camellia, and The Great Wave Off Kanagawa, provided by Bösendorfer Canada, the official partner for the celebration. Rounding out the selection of pianos will be the Bösendorfer 280VC Concert Grand featured on stage during the performances.

Celebrating Oscar's 100th birthday begins with a free masterclass on October 23rd, followed by a performance by the Sean Nimmons trio (grandson of fellow Canadian jazz legend Phil Nimmons). Weekend concerts include artists Christian McBride, the Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra, and notable pianists Makoto Ozone, Jon Kimura Parker, and Thompson Egbo-Egbo. A full listing can be seen at the RCM website.

Unquestionably one of the most significant jazz artists in Canadian history, Oscar's relationship with Bösendorfer goes back decades, and he remained a passionate Bösendorfer Artist throughout his life. After trying over a dozen grand pianos during a visit to the factory in Vienna in the late 1970s, Oscar found the instrument that would become a part of his musical legacy for the rest of his career. Many of his most iconic recordings, as well as live performances, feature his beloved Concert Grand 290 Imperial.

About the Pianos

The Camellia Grand Piano is a prized collector's item, limited to 18 instruments, with an elegant floral design on the underside of the piano lid that symbolizes friendship, harmony, and beauty.

Austrian painter Gustav Klimt provides the inspiration for the Tree of Life Piano. Limited to just 25 worldwide, an elaborate process (called "reprography") transfers elements from two of his most iconic works on to the piano lid, creating a work of art combined with an extraordinary musical instrument.

Bösendorfer pays homage to "The Great Wave Off Kanagawa", arguably the most famous Japanese artwork, as the iconic painting is scaled up to the size of the piano lid and recreated using a special printing process. With only 16 produced in the world, this instrument will be regarded as a timeless masterpiece, like the work of art that inspired it.

