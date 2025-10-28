Borrowell Partners With BMO and Crave to Give Members Six Months of Crave Standard With Ads Streaming Service with New Bank Account or Credit Card Signup

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Borrowell, Canada's leading financial marketplace and credit education company, has launched a partnership with BMO and Crave to give consumers even more value from their banking relationships. From now to February 27, 2026, Canadians who open and fund an eligible BMO bank account or are approved for a BMO credit card through Borrowell will receive a 6-month Crave Standard With Ads subscription, courtesy of BMO, for access to the best series, movies, and more.

This collaboration brings together three Canadian industry leaders to deliver exceptional value by combining premier banking solutions with world-class entertainment. This initiative rewards Canadians for making good financial choices and provides them six months of access to Crave's extensive library of captivating content including HBO and Max Original series such as The White Lotus, The Pitt, and The Last of Us, along with fan favorites, including Crave Originals such as Shoresy and Canada's Drag Race, as well as Love Island USA, Friends, The Office, and much more.

"Our mission at Borrowell is to help Canadians feel confident about money," said Simon Wyse, Chief Revenue Officer of Borrowell. "By partnering with trusted brands like BMO and Crave, we're taking that mission a step further. Not only are we helping our members find the right financial products, we're also adding lifestyle value. It's a win-win for Canadians who are looking for more from their financial products."

The offer applies to a range of BMO's most popular bank account and credit cards, highlighting BMO's commitment to helping Canadians make real financial progress. Eligible BMO products include

Bank accounts: Canadian Dollar Primary Chequing Account with the Performance or Premium Plan

Credit cards: BMO AIR MILES Mastercard, BMO AIR MILES World Elite, BMO CashBack Mastercard, BMO Cash Back World Elite, BMO Ascend World Elite Mastercard, BMO VIPorter Mastercard, BMO VIPorter World Elite Mastercard, BMO eclipse rise Visa Card, BMO eclipse Visa Infinite Card and/or, BMO eclipse Visa Infinite Privilege Card.

"At BMO, we are committed to helping Canadians make real financial progress, not just through thoughtful banking solutions, but by delivering meaningful benefits that fit into their everyday lives," said Sumit Sarkar, Head, Customer Growth & Segments, BMO. "Our partnership with Borrowell and Crave combines financial empowerment with lifestyle enrichment, and rewards Canadians for taking positive financial steps while giving them access to premium entertainment."

"Partnering with Borrowell and BMO was a clear choice, as it aligns with our mission to provide customers with extended access to the best offers," said Steven Cummings, VP, Subscription Sales & Partnerships, Bell Media. "As Canada's largest streaming service, Crave is making it even easier for Canadians to gain entry to its top-tier series and movies by offering six months of our Standard With Ads plan. It's an easy way to reward smart financial choices, with great content."

Canadians can learn more and take advantage of this limited-time offer by signing up for a free Borrowell account on borrowell.com, logging in to their existing Borrowell account or by visiting borrowell.com/bmo .

About Borrowell

Borrowell's mission is to help Canadians feel confident about money. Three million Canadians use Borrowell to monitor their credit score, build credit and get personalized financial product recommendations from over 75 partners who provide top credit card, loan, banking and mortgage products. Members can compare the best offers available to them based on their credit profile and even see their likelihood of approval before they apply. For more information, visit borrowell.com or download the mobile app.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the seventh largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of July 31, 2025. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

About Crave

Crave is the largest Canadian-owned streamer delivering an unparalleled content offering with HBO and Max Originals, STARZ, Hollywood-hit movies, and iconic series including FRIENDS, THE OFFICE, and more. It also boasts an ever-growing and globally renowned slate of English and French original series. Crave is available directly to all Canadians with access to the Internet at Crave.ca, via iOS and Android, and other platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Prime Video Channels, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense, LG Smart TVs, PlayStation, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox One and participating TV service providers. Crave is from Bell Media, Canada's leading media and entertainment company. Visit our website at Crave.ca.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Borrowell Inc.