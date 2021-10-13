Born In The UK, Made In Canada. Simba Canada's Sales Roar As Canadian Property Market Booms And Consumers Wake Up To The Health Benefits Of Sleep

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2021 /CNW/ -- Spurred by the buoyant housing market and Canadians increasingly realizing the health benefits of a good night's rest, Simba Sleep Canada [ https://simbasleep.ca ] (or "Simba Canada"), an innovative sleep technology business, cheered a leap in sales, recording its highest ever half year trading.

Simba's ethos from day one has been to innovate rather than replicate, and Simba Canada saw its first half sales in 2021 increase significantly compared to the same period in 2020, showing Simba's innovative product range is gaining popularity in Canada.

The fast-growing sleep innovator also contributes its accelerating growth to nationwide roll out of its products across 287 Sleep Country Canada and Dormez-vous stores and expanding its product range.

Annual performance was also significantly buoyed by thinking local - a key factor in core operations for Simba Canada.

Using cutting-edge materials and technology to reinvent the tired sleep sector, Simba was founded by British entrepreneur Steve Reid in February 2016, and unveiled its operations in Canada in 2019, headed up by Simba Canada President, Kym Bramm.

In May 2021 the sleep technology firm, Simba Sleep, announced a 265 per cent YOY leap in global sales. Similarly, its UK arm generated more sales in the first half of 2021 than the entirety of 2019, recording its highest ever Q2 sales and profits in Simba Sleep's history.

"Thanks to the continued hard work and support of the team and our partners, the business continues to go from strength to strength in Canada," said Chief Executive, Steve Reid. "Akin to our approach in the UK, we believe it's extremely important to invest in the local economy - especially manufacturing talent."

"The strategy is to make local and produce local, for sustainability and to fulfill orders quickly." continued, Ms. Bramm. "The quality is superb and is gaining recognition in the market. So much so - we're on course for Q3 and Q4 to be our strongest trading months yet across all channels. At the moment we produce in two factories in Ontario and are really excited about a new Calgary one by the end of the year - which will help us slash delivery and lead times for our West Coast distribution from five to seven days to one to two days."

Former CEO of Dormeo International , Ms. Bramm's solid track record in the sleep category identified slumber superpower Sleep Country Canada as its partner in the Canadian market, with Simba mattresses now sold through its 287 stores.

Sleep Country Canada, the leading omnichannel speciality sleep retailer, enjoyed bumper results for 2021; revenues increased $77.3 million or 67.3% from $114.9 million in Q2 2020 to $192.2 million in Q2 2021. Online sales represented 29.6% of revenues with mattresses and accessories growing by 66.6% and 69.8% respectively - both healthy trends for Simba Canada.

"Distance was always going to be a barrier to entry to the Canadian market, the sheer size of the territory presents a logistical challenge for emerging brands." says Ms. Bramm. "Simba has always recognized the importance of the bricks and mortar retailer, and since inception, Sleep Country Canada was the obvious partner of choice and we are proud to have this partnership with them."

"In the UK, our exclusive partnership with Britain's best-loved retailer, John Lewis, at launch was very successful. A rich learning that we have applied in Canada."

"Sleep Country Canada is an institution and a formidable retailer that I've known for many years. Having nearly 300 stores in Canada is equivalent to 3,000 stores in the US, and with Dormez-Vous, they cover the French speaking market so it makes them, without doubt, the leading, largest sleep retailer in Canada. They have a great ethos."

The combination of traditional retail and direct-to-consumer allows "the Canadian consumer to buy at whatever touch point they want; whether that be phone or screen, or an in-store experience."

"Understanding the subtle differences between markets and consumers is integral to any global business. Compared with the UK, Canadian consumers prefer a thicker, plusher style of mattress, for larger King and Queen sizes." continued Ms. Bramm.

Simba's product range, with its Queen-size priced from $1349 to $1,999, features between 1500 and 5000 patented miQro™ springs - a unique system that allows air to circulate - with medium plush striking the optimum firmness for Canadian taste.

In 2019, the global sleep economy was valued at about 432 billion U.S. dollars ( Statista 2021 ). This industry was forecast to be worth 585 billion U.S. dollars by 2024.

Striking a chord with existing and new customers alike, Simba continues to outperform the category in consumer sentiment; reaching over 150,000 5-star reviews, achieving over 90% of both 4 and 5-star reviews on Trustpilot and a consistently high Net Promoter Score (Index measuring the willingness of customers to recommend a company's products or services to others) of 65%+.

Mr. Reid added: "When we launched Simba it was very clear to us that no one had really integrated any technology into the design process of mattresses.

"We spent over a year in R&D working with cutting edge body profiling data from the world's largest sleep databases in a bid to create an ultra-premium, yet affordable, Simba Hybrid®."

Rather than a traditional spring or memory foam, each Simba Hybrid® is a complex layer cake of unique sleep surfaces, engineered support bases and tiers of patented micro springs. All with your best sleep in mind.

"Simba's success has been driven by a formula of genuine product innovation, delivering quality, consistently evaluating and sharpening up business practices as well as never resting on our laurels." Mr. Reid continued.

"The overwhelmingly positive reception to the Simba® 5000 Pro Flex mattress further confirms quality is a greater purchase driver than price, suggesting that good sleep and a quality mattress is not something to make concessions on."

"Sustained sales growth throughout 2020 has crucially been underpinned with continued and record profitability in 2021, validating that the model is not only robust, but sustainable."

"We look forward to continuing our momentum and accelerating our position and market share in Canada this year." says Mr. Reid.

About Simba Sleep Canada

Led by President Kym Bramm, Simba Sleep Canada is a sleep technology brand that sells sleep products online and in-store in Canada.

Born in London, UK. Simba® mattresses are designed in Britain and manufactured in Canada.

Generating over 150,000 five-star customer reviews, Simba® has sold over 1,000,000 high performance sleep products worldwide, including mattresses, duvets, pillows, weighted blankets and sleep travel accessories.

Simba® first developed its flagship Simba Hybrid® mattress using the body profiling data from over 10 million people globally, making it the first dual spring and memory foam mattress of its kind in the UK market.

