Boreal Qualified to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States

VANCOUVER, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Boreal Metals Corp. ("Boreal" or the "Company") (TSXV:BMX) a Vancouver based mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of zinc, copper, silver and gold deposits in exceptional, historical mining projects areas in Scandinavia, has been approved to trade on the OTCQB Venture market in the United States under the symbol "BORMF". Boreal will continue to trade on the TSV Venture Exchange under the symbol "BMX".

The OTCQB platform facilitates the trading of Boreal equities for existing and future US-based shareholders by providing convenient access to its news and financial disclosures.

"With the rapid advancement of our Gumsberg silver and base metals project," stated Patricio Varas, Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited to announce that we are trading on the OTCQB Market allowing a much larger group of investors to become shareholders in Boreal."

Boreal was sponsored for OTCQB by Dorsey & Whitney LLP, a law firm responsible for providing the Company guidance on OTCQB requirements.

U.S. Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for Boreal at: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BORMF/quote

About Boreal Metals Corp.

Boreal is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of zinc, copper, silver, and gold deposits in exceptional, historical mining project areas spanning Sweden and Norway. The Company aims to discover new economic mineral deposits in known mining districts that have seen little or no modern exploration. The Company is led by an experienced management team and technical team, with successful track records in mineral discovery, mining development and financing.

