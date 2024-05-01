Borderless AI and Nium Transform Employer of Record Business with Real-Time Cross-Border Payments

Strategic alliance will allow for employers to seamlessly pay employees and contractors in 100 currencies across more than 190 countries

TORONTO, May 1, 2024 /CNW/ -- Today, Borderless AI , a leading Employer of Record (EOR) services provider, announced its strategic partnership with Nium , the global leader in real-time, cross-border payments, aiming to revolutionize cross-border payments in the EOR industry. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in enhancing efficiency, transparency, and speed in global employment and payroll solutions.

The traditional EOR process often faces delays and inefficiencies in cross-border payments, leading to administrative bottlenecks and hindered business operations. With Nium's cutting-edge technology integration, Borderless AI is able to streamline operations, offering faster, more efficient, and secure payment solutions. This enables organizations to confidently navigate international complexities, seamlessly pay employees and contractors, and manage remote teams more efficiently.

Nium's advanced payment infrastructure and global network facilitate seamless fund transfers across borders, eliminating intermediaries and significantly reducing transaction times. Borderless AI can now provide clients with instant transfer of funds through Nium's platform, enabling efficient management of payroll, taxes, expenses, and financial obligations across more than 190 countries.

"Our collaboration with Nium represents a significant leap in delivering multi-country payroll and unmatched value to our customers," said Willson Cross, CEO of Borderless AI. "By leveraging Nium's innovative technology, we empower businesses to efficiently manage their global workforce while ensuring timely and secure cross-border payments."

Some benefits derived by organizations like Affiniti Finance and MG2 Corporation include:

Faster and more affordable cross-border payments.

Worldwide access to 190+ countries and 100 currencies, with funds available real-time in 100 markets.

Helps scale globally in a compliant manner, by adhering to local regulations and maintaining robust security measures.

"Borderless AI is contributing to the changing Employer of Record industry and we are excited to be a part of their journey," said Prajit Nanu, CEO and Co-founder of Nium. "By integrating our real-time cross-border payment solutions with Borderless AI's EOR expertise, we empower businesses to transcend geographical barriers and unlock new opportunities for growth."

In conjunction with this partnership and to strengthen its industry expertise, Borderless AI is officially announcing the addition of Rajesh Venkatesh as Chief Payments Officer and Umesh Maini as Chief Product Officer to its executive team. Both leaders bring invaluable experience from the global payments space. Venkatesh previously served as Chief Product Officer at Nium and worked as a payments executive for a combined 15 years at PayPal and eBay. Maini previously served as Chief Product Officer at Buckzy - a cross-border payments network and embedded finance platform - and has worked as a payments executive at Western Union and TD Bank.

This strategic alliance underscores Borderless AI and Nium's shared commitment to innovation and excellence in global employment solutions, paving the way for businesses to navigate cross-border operations efficiently and unlock new growth possibilities. For more information, visit us here .

About Borderless AI:

Borderless AI is a global payroll solution that leverages the power of generative AI to automate and speed up the process of onboarding, managing, and paying international team members. With Borderless AI, businesses can compliantly hire and manage talent worldwide without establishing a foreign entity while alleviating the complexities and risks associated with hiring global employees. With a focus on innovation and customer service, Borderless AI developed Alberni, the world's first AI agent for global HR. Alberni uses conversational AI to simplify global employment tasks from contract creation to expense management. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, and has raised $27 million in seed funding to date, backed by Susquehanna and Aglaé Ventures .

About Nium:

Nium, the leader in real-time, cross-border payments, was founded on the mission to deliver the global payments infrastructure of tomorrow, today. With the onset of the global economy, its payments infrastructure is shaping how banks, fintechs, and businesses everywhere collect, convert, and disburse funds instantly across borders. Its payout network supports 100 currencies and spans 190+ countries, 100 of which in real-time. Funds can be disbursed to accounts, wallets, and cards and collected locally in 35 markets. Nium's growing card issuance business is already available in 34 countries. Nium holds regulatory licenses and authorisations in more than 40 countries, enabling seamless onboarding, rapid integration, and compliance – independent of geography. The company is co-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore.

