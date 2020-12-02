Bora Pharmaceuticals Selects Mississauga for its North American Headquarters

"By choosing Mississauga for its flagship North American facility, Bora Pharmaceuticals has reinforced what so many other notable companies already know – that the life sciences sector is thriving in our city and it's the perfect location to call home," said Mayor Bonnie Crombie. "As the second largest life sciences sector in Canada, the talent pool of scientists, experts and engineers in Mississauga is driving technologies and innovations used worldwide. I'm thrilled to welcome Bora Pharmaceuticals to this illustrious group."

Establishing the Mississauga site as part of its global manufacturing network is key to Bora Pharmaceuticals' growth strategy. From its new facility, Bora Pharmaceuticals is now positioned to produce 50 different products for 100 markets worldwide.

"This expansion into North America brings us closer to many of our customers and adds the capabilities to welcome new ones onboard," said Bobby Sheng, CEO of Bora Pharmaceuticals. "The Mississauga site strengthens our existing state-of-the-art manufacturing network, whilst adding a number of talented colleagues that will help us develop further in the region."

Through its acquisition of GSK's Mississauga facility, which is now complete, the company has taken a major step forward with its expansion into North America. Bora Pharmaceuticals will employ approximately 400 skilled manufacturing employees from their Mississauga site and plans to recruit additional employees to further strengthen its technical and operations team.

"We are so pleased that Bora Pharmaceuticals' North American operations will be headquartered in Mississauga," said Bonnie Brown, Director of Economic Development. "With more than 470 businesses and over 25,000 employees already working in our thriving life sciences sector – including key contract development and manufacturing organizations – we remain steadfast in our commitment to creating a sustainable environment that supports bringing medical innovation to market in Mississauga that will benefit the world."

About Mississauga's Life Sciences Sector

Mississauga is a leading location for life sciences companies that employ over 100 employees. With more than 470 businesses employing 25,000 employees, the City's talent pool of scientists, experts and engineers has grown 25 per cent in the past 10 years. Today, Mississauga's life sciences businesses account for $2.7B of the City's real GDP. For more information about Mississauga's life sciences sector, please visit www.thefutureisunlimited.ca/industries/life-sciences/

