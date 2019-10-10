Booking.com Predicts the Top Travel Trends for 2020

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2019 /CNW/ -- Drawing on its expertise as a leader in travel and technology, Booking.com predicts 2020 will be a year of travel exploration like never before, fueled by technology as well as a growing sense of responsibility and deeper connection with the people and places we visit. Here are the top Canadian travel trends as revealed by Booking.com for the year ahead:

The rise of the 'second city' traveller

Second-city travel – the exploration of lesser known destinations in a bid to reduce over-tourism – will take a leap forward in 2020. 45% of Canadian travellers would swap their original destination for a lesser-known, but similar alternative, if they knew it would leave less of an environmental impact.

Tech-spect the unexpected

2020 will see travellers put key aspects of their decision-making process more firmly in the hands of technology. 54% of Canadian travellers want tech to offer them a 'wildcard' and surprise options that would introduce them to something entirely new.

Slo-Mo is the new #FOMO

Instead of experiencing the constant fear of missing out (FOMO), travel in 2020 will be all about taking it slow and focusing on the journey. 47% of travellers plan to take slower modes of transport to reduce their environmental impact, and 65% would prefer to take a longer route to experience more of the journey itself.

To delve deeper into Booking.com's travel trends for 2020 and research methodology, visit http://TravelPredictions2020.com or https://news.booking.com/en-ca/ .

About Booking.com:

Established in 1996 in Amsterdam, Booking.com B.V. has grown from a small Dutch start-up to one of the largest travel e-commerce companies in the world. Part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), Booking.com now employs 17,500 employees in 198 offices in 70 countries worldwide. With a mission to make it easier for everyone to experience the world, Booking.com invests in digital technology that helps take the friction out of travel and connects travellers with the world's largest selection of incredible places to stay. The Booking.com website and mobile apps are available in 43 languages, offer over 28 million total reported listings and cover more than 151,000 destinations in 228 countries and territories.

Contact Details for Booking.com:

jane@punchcanada.com

SOURCE Booking.com

For further information: +1-647-403-4177, https://www.booking.com

Related Links

https://www.booking.com

