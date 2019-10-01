Booking.com Opens Nominations for Its 2020 Technology Playmaker Awards

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ -- Today, Booking.com, one of the world's largest travel e-commerce companies, launched its 2020 Technology Playmaker Awards to celebrate female trailblazers across the global technology industry. Introduced in 2017, the awards recognize women who are pushing the boundaries of excellence, leadership and innovation in technology, and inspiring future generations of female tech leaders. The awards are part of Booking.com's wider commitment to bring down barriers to inclusivity, championing emerging female tech talent, and inspiring the next generation.

Nominations can be submitted at http://techplaymakerawards.com, in any language, before December 21st, 2019.

Winners will be selected by a renowned judging panel of industry leaders, entrepreneurs and academics in nine award categories, which recognize the contributions that women are making in Technology, IT, and digital-related fields. The awards are open to women at all levels in any technology-related field who are disrupting or transforming business, industry or communities using technology.

For the full release, visit https://news.booking.com/en-ca/.

About Booking.com:

Established in 1996 in Amsterdam, Booking.com B.V. has grown from a small Dutch start-up to one of the largest travel e-commerce companies in the world. Part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), Booking.com now employs 17,500 employees in 200+ offices in 70 countries worldwide. With a mission to make it easier for everyone to experience the world, Booking.com invests in digital technology that helps take the friction out of travel and connects travellers with the world's largest selection of incredible places to stay. The Booking.com website and mobile apps are available in 43 languages, offer over 28 million total reported listings and cover more than 153,000 destinations in 228 countries and territories.

SOURCE Booking.com

For further information: jane@punchcanada.com, +1-647-403-4177, https://www.booking.com/

Related Links

https://www.booking.com/

