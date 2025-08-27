Bookedin Empowers Small Businesses With New Class Scheduling Feature

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Bookedin has launched a new Class Scheduling feature for fitness studios, yoga studios, tutors, coaches, and anyone who organizes workshops or classes. It's designed to help reduce stress, save time, and improve client experience.

The Class Scheduling feature was created in direct response to customer feedback, underscoring Bookedin's community-first approach. By addressing the unique needs of businesses offering classes and workshops, Bookedin empowers entrepreneurs to spend less time on admin work and more time growing their businesses.

"Our customers asked, and we listened. The Class Scheduling feature was built to give small businesses the same scheduling power as the big players. We are proud to be the ally small businesses can rely on, providing tools that truly support their success," said Mike Iwasiow, the founder and CEO of Bookedin.

The new Class Scheduling feature offers a range of intuitive tools that reduce stress and improve both owner and client experiences:

Recurring classes

Easy booking on web & mobile

Automatic reminders (up to three per booking)

Sign-up cutoff times

For clients, the benefits are equally significant. Class Scheduling offers 24/7 booking convenience, automated reminders, transparent availability, and the flexibility to reschedule or cancel without unnecessary back-and-forth. With a smoother booking experience, clients are more likely to return — building long-term loyalty in no time.

By delivering these capabilities, Bookedin positions itself as a powerful yet approachable alternative to larger competitors like Booksy, Setmore, and SimplyBook.me. Unlike the big players, Bookedin's strength lies in its customer-driven innovation and community roots, helping local businesses thrive.

The Class Scheduling Feature is now available to all Bookedin users. Small business owners can start organizing classes in minutes via the web or mobile app, and try it free today.

About Bookedin:

Bookedin is a user-friendly class & appointment scheduling app built for small business owners who want to spend less time on admin and more time serving their clients. Bookedin was recognized with Capterra's 'Best Ease of Use 2025' award. Our customers frequently share how effortless it is to get started with Bookedin. Their clients also benefit from a frictionless booking experience; no login or account required.

With features like online booking, deposit collection, online payment, calendar syncing, and automated reminders, Bookedin helps small business owners streamline their day and grow their business with confidence.

