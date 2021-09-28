Book Launch: The Whirl of Words by Jonathan Berkowitz

The Whirl of Words, by Jonathan Berkowitz, a professor of statistics, explores the playful world of word puzzles. Tweet this

In this book Berkowitz explores the world of word puzzles to entertain and to educate English-speaking individuals of all ages, levels of education, and areas of endeavour.

The chapters address multiple aspects of puzzles, exploring the why and how of puzzles. Why do they fascinate us, and why are they are useful in developing problem-solving skills? How do they form the basis of vital aspects of our modern world, such as encryption techniques? How do they teach us about a wide range of subjects including geography, literature, sports, and popular culture? How have they become an international language?

Chapters:

Puzzles and Wordplay—Terms of Engagement and Endearment

Puzzles and Your Brain

Puzzles as Pedagogy: What Can You Learn from Word Puzzles?

From Hieroglyphics to Textese: Pictures, Letters, & Rebuses

The Great Art of Wordplay—ARS MAGNA

C-Words—Codes, Ciphers, Cryptograms, -Crostics, and Crosswords

Words and Numbers

Potpourri of Puzzle Pageantry or "A Whirled Tour"

This book was written to introduce word puzzles to the general public. No experience is necessary. All that is needed is to be open to the delight of discovery about patterns in our marvelous language.

Website: https://www.thewhirlofwords.com

SOURCE The Whirl of Words

For further information: Meltem Kuran, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.thewhirlofwords.com/

