Bonorex Ltd: News From Cyprus With Far-reaching Consequences to Trade Digital Art to Anyone

PAPHOS, Cyprus, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ -- Paphos, a city on the southwest coast of the Mediterranean island of Cyprus. This is where things get exciting for art lovers and players. A company from Paphos claims to have already acquired the copyrights to trade virtual art objects in 2016 with the function of a purchasing terminal for virtual art, notarially certified in Germany. Further evaluations notarially protect this undertaking by copyright against imitation without a doubt.

As if that were not enough, as a virtual marketplace with the function of a purchasing terminal for contemporary art, it serves the existing online community of players and art lovers with one simple legal transaction. In detail it is about purchasing and selling skins or digital art, unique artists by download, the virtual themes presented on the marketplace. The community receives valuable information through the import of recommendations. Detailed information about trends, increases in value or the integration of virtual objects.

As a result, art lovers and gamers can speculate on the Internet by purchasing and selling digital art with a limited supply. It is then up to them whether they want to sell their works of art again or keep them. The basis is a simple legal transaction with the purchase and sale of any number of virtual art articles as merchandise. The chance for consumers to be able to resell the purchase value after buying a virtual art item in an online community, possibly with an increase in value due to a limited supply or increased demand, seems attractive.

So far, hundreds of thousands of users have purchased limited digital licenses from the World Wide Web, which are available for purchase or one-time download after registration, authentication, selection and payment.

Art lovers and gamers are being offered the prospect of an achievable asset performance through a possible profit increase based on demand.

These transactions, with personal opportunities and risks for the buyer, are so far a mathematical mixed rate, minus the provider's small processing fee, rounded as a new offer and then presented to interested observers on the virtual marketplace on the WWW.

Whether these are virtual objects, such as WAX, VGO or skin trading products, basically makes no difference. What is more important is that these objects are unique. These commercial products therefore undoubtedly meet the requirements of contemporary virtual ART OBJECTS, i.e. the Cypriot undertaking's existing copyrights. In the case of an omission to act, the market for virtual objects will consequently change quite a bit for sellers, players and art lovers.

What will change in detail remains to be seen. In principle, however, transactions for VGO-based virtual artworks or art objects will be affected by their unique nature or pattern designs. The community can only hope that their vendors will resolve the copyright issue as quickly as possible so that you can continue to play and trade with the coveted and unique virtual works of art.

BONOREX LTD, the company from Paphos in Cyprus has had this invention protected by copyright in Germany by notarial deed.

