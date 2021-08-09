Bonne Santé Group, Inc. Announces Corporate Name Change to Smart for Life, Inc.

Under its new name, Smart for Life is operating multiple companies under its holding company structure including the recently acquired Doctors Scientific Organica ("DSO"), located in Riviera Beach, Fl. The DSO acquisition was completed July 1 st . DSO operates a 30,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility and markets a broad array of nutritional food products including the successful Smart for Life® brand with customers that include Costco, Publix and Walmart.

"While the Bonne Santé name reflected the spirit of the company with Bonne Santé meaning 'to good health,' we believe that the Smart for Life name even better reflects who we are and what the company is," stated Mr. Cervantes. "Smart for Life is the guiding spirit of everything that we do."

"At Smart for Life we are committed to building a vertically integrated global manufacturing and marketing company with quality focused nutraceutical products. To achieve that goal, we have proprietary state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities and dedicated employees who support our mission," said Ryan Zackon, Smart for Life's Chief Executive Officer. "My vision is simple: creating a high growth company through the execution of a highly proactive M&A strategy with a dedication to good health. The name Smart for Life embodies that vision."

"Given our demonstrated strengths, as well as the combined synergies of our prospective acquisitions, Smart for Life is being positioned to manufacture, market and sell a wide array of nutraceutical products," noted Darren Minton, Smart for Life's President. "We have organized a highly proactive management team with broad capabilities, as we continue to add to our pipeline of prospective accretive acquisitions, by utilizing our collective expertise in the capital markets, formulations, manufacturing, distribution and sales."

About Smart for Life, Inc.

Smart for Life, Inc. (formerly Bonne Santé Group, Inc.) is an emerging growth global nutraceutical company. Structured as a holding company, Smart for Life is executing a buy and build strategy with planned serial accretive acquisitions. Smart for Life is engaged in the acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutraceutical and related products. To drive growth and earnings, the Company is developing proprietary products as well as acquiring multiple brands. The management team and the board of directors of Smart for Life have an objective of creating a major international nutraceutical company, manufacturing, and marketing a wide range of world-class products and next-generation delivery technologies. For more information, please visit: www.smartforlifecorp.com

About Doctors Scientific Organica, LLC

Bonne Santé acquired Doctors Scientific Organica ("DSO") which is principally engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a wide array of health & wellness foods, vitamins and supplements, including several weight loss products. Smart for Life®, the primary DSO brand, is sold in big box retailers such as Costco and Walmart, as well as through online retailers such as Amazon. DSO's products include cookies, protein bars, shakes and similar products, which can be found on its website: www.smartforlife.com.

About Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing, Inc.

Bonne Santé Group's platform company, Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing ("BSNM"), operates from an FDA-registered, state-of-the-art, 22,000 sq. ft. facility where it manufactures an extensive line of nutraceutical products with a wide range of delivery methods. BSNM has evolved into a comprehensive nutraceutical contract and private label manufacturing company and recently commenced initiatives in Supply Chain as a Service. View Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing's overview video here.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not historical facts are forward-looking and subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "believe," "expect," "could," "may," "would," "will," "trend" and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to future prospects, developments and business strategies. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in the company's expectations.

Contact Information:

A.J. Cervantes, Jr.

Executive Chairman

Smart for Life, Inc.

990 Biscayne Blvd, Suite 503

Miami, 33132

786.749.1221

[email protected]

SOURCE Bonne Sante Group, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.bonnesantegroup.com

