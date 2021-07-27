Bonne Santé Group Completes Acquisition of Doctors Scientific Organica

Doctors Scientific Organica ("DSO") is principally engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a wide array of health & wellness foods, vitamins and supplements, including several weight loss products. Smart for Life®, the primary DSO brand, is sold in big box retailers such as Costco and Walmart, as well as through online retailers such as Amazon. DSO's products include cookies, protein bars, shakes and similar products, which can be found on its website: www.smartforlife.com .

Concurrent with the DSO acquisition, Bonne Santé Group ("BSG") completed an equity and debt financing that totaled $11 million, with four funds providing the equity financing and a commercial lender, Diamond Creek Capital, LLC, providing the senior secured debt. Dawson James Securities, Inc. served as the company's investment bank and sole placement agent for the equity, and advisor for the debt in the transaction.

"This acquisition is a transformative event that will support Bonne Santé's objective of creating a highly diversified and vertically integrated global nutraceutical company," stated Mr. Cervantes. "Our vision at BSG is to develop and acquire multiple brands and sales channels for cross marketing goods and services. Our company will benefit by being able to deliver proprietary branded health & wellness products that are seeing extraordinary demand."

"I am excited to join the team at Bonne Santé Group and become a major shareholder," said Dr. Moulavi. "I share the company's vison of building a high growth global nutraceutical company in the health & wellness sector and look forward to working with A.J. and the entire management team to accelerate DSO and Smart for Life's product line into additional markets in the United States and around the world."

DSO was founded by Dr. Sasson Moulavi, a prominent bariatric doctor and one of the select Bariatric Fellows in the United States. He is known as the innovator of the revolutionary Smart for Life Cookie Diet and the Smart for Life® brand, having been featured in various news segments and online videos over the past 20 years.

Ryan Zackon, Bonne Santé Group's CEO noted, "DSO has grown the Smart for Life brand into a household name that creates immediate high-growth opportunities and will contribute additional revenue, product lines, R&D and successful distribution. My mission as CEO is to achieve additional operational efficiencies by leveraging my knowledge and expertise in the industry, as well as driving further growth through accretive acquisitions, and this is an exciting milestone for our company and our new employees."

"Dr. Sass has created an extraordinary company and brand," stated Darren Minton, Bonne Santé Group's President. "Not only are several of their products currently being sold in major big box retailers with additional product lines ready for expansion, this acquisition further validates the concept of supporting shared management and market intelligence among our various facilities and healthy lifestyle categories."

The acquisition will capitalize on numerous synergies, as well as health food bars becoming a major new product line for BSG as part of the transaction. High quality bar and cookie production is difficult to replicate, especially considering DSO's significant track record of success with major brands and retailers. DSO represents the next, in a series of highly targeted acquisitions, with Bonne Santé's sizeable M&A pipeline further validating its high-growth consolidation model.

About Doctors Scientific Organica

Doctors Scientific Organica, LLC, based in Riviera Beach, Florida, operates an approximate 30,000 sq. ft. FDA-registered manufacturing facility. The company sells and owns the Smart for Life® brand of products, which is a premier natural health and wellness meal replacement product. The brand includes proprietary hunger suppressing functional foods that are designed to work with the body's natural ability to lose weight. The program uses an exact protein-to-sugar ratio, a low glycemic index and glycemic load as well as multiple small meals throughout the day to deliver specific amounts of protein, super fibers and complex carbs to suppress hunger, keep sugar and insulin low and trigger the body's release of the fat releasing hormone glucagon. Learn more at: www.smartforlife.com.

Doctors Scientific Organica also develops premium supplements that promote optimal health and wellness. This natural product line uses simple quality ingredients to help create a more sustainable lifestyle. Doctors Scientific Organica has over 15 years of experience providing high-quality products to premium retail locations and companies. All products are packaged in eco-friendly and bio-degradable packaging. Learn more at: www.dsoapothecary.com.

About Bonne Santé Group, Inc.

Bonne Santé Group, Inc. is an emerging growth global nutraceutical company. Structured as a holding company, BSG is executing a buy and build strategy with planned serial accretive acquisitions. BSG is engaged in the acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutraceutical and related products and services. To drive growth and earnings, the Company will develop proprietary products as well as acquire other brands and distribution channels. The management team and the board of directors of Bonne Santé have an objective of creating a major international nutraceutical and related products company, manufacturing, and marketing a wide range of world-class nutraceutical products and next-generation delivery technologies. For more information visit: www.bonnesantegroup.com

Bonne Santé Group's platform company, Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing ("BSNM"), operates from a 22,000 square-foot, FDA-registered, state-of-the-art facility where it manufactures an extensive line of nutraceutical products with a wide range of delivery methods. BSNM has evolved into a comprehensive nutraceutical contract and private label manufacturing company and recently commenced initiatives in Supply Chain as a Service. BSNM has established its success on sound business relationships with hundreds of clients over the years, who are located around the world, including the United States, South and Central America, and Europe.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed within this press release are forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Bonne Santé Group's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Bonne Santé Group does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. No assurances can be made that Bonne Santé Group will successfully acquire its acquisition targets. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks.

Disclaimer

The information provided in this press release is intended for general knowledge only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice or treatment for specific medical conditions. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. This information is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Contact Information:

Bonne Santé Group, Inc.

A.J. Cervantes, Jr.

Chairman

786.749.1221

[email protected]

SOURCE Bonne Sante Group, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.bonnesantegroup.com

