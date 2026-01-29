BonLook Ranks at the Top of its Category in Léger WOW Study

MONTREAL, Jan. 29, 2026 /CNW/ - BonLook is proud to announce it has been ranked first in customer experience among eyewear stores in the latest Léger WOW Study 2026, and 24th overall across all categories. In addition, BonLook ranked first in digital customer experience nationwide, reinforcing the brand's leadership both in Quebec and across Canada. This recognition highlights BonLook's focus on delivering service that is personalized, thoughtful, and designed to make every customer feel confident and valued.

The Léger WOW Study, conducted by one of North America's fastest-growing market research firms, measures customer experience across industries, analyzing factors such as service quality, engagement, and overall satisfaction. BonLook's top ranking in Quebec's eyewear category, alongside its first-place national ranking for digital experience, not only recognizes the team's consistent excellence but also underscores how thoughtful, customer-focused interactions can set a brand apart in a competitive industry.



"This achievement is a reflection of the energy, professionalism, and genuine care our team brings to every interaction," said Dr. Frédéric Marchand, Vice President, Optométristes Quebec. "Being recognized for both in-store and digital experience speaks to our commitment to meeting customers wherever they are, without compromising on quality or care. We are especially grateful to our customers; their trust and loyalty inspire us to create experiences that are thoughtful and uniquely BonLook."

BonLook's approach emphasizes attention to detail at every step - from product selection to service - ensuring customers feel valued, heard, and confident. This recognition celebrates both the team's dedication and the enduring support of BonLook's customers, which drives the company to continually raise the standard for exceptional care.

Looking ahead to 2026, BonLook remains focused on design excellence – creating eyewear designed in Montreal that blends innovation and unique style. Inspired by its customers and brought to life by its teams, BonLook is committed to offering bold, quality eyewear at accessible prices, while delivering industry-leading customer service experiences across Canada, both digitally and in-store.

A fashion-forward eyewear brand based in Montreal, QC, BonLook has been a proud member of FYihealth group since 2021. With 23 stores in Quebec and Ontario, and a strong e-commerce presence, our goal is to make eyewear the ultimate style statement while being accessible to everyone. Every frame we design starts with a bold idea and is designed with you in mind. From the first sketch to the moment you try them on, we're here to help elevate your look AND vision.

