PARIS and MONTREAL, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Makila AI (makila.ai), a company specializing in predictive analytics and organizational performance management has acquired Bonanza (bonanza.co), a recognized HR marketing firm focused on recruitment and employer branding. Bonanza operates across France, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Poland, and the United States.

This acquisition positions Makila AI in a high value market segment by integrating advanced capabilities covering talent attraction, automated digital recruitment, and employer branding, while further accelerating its international expansion.

« Founded in Montreal and active across Europe and North America, Makila AI is strengthening its global presence through this strategic acquisition. Backed by Crédit Mutuel Equity, this step reflects the shared values embraced by its French and Canadian management teams », said Alain Latry, Founder of Makila AI.

HR marketing and organizational performance: Two inseparable value drivers

Makila AI and Bonanza are building an integrated approach that allows organizations to transform recruitment and employer branding into measurable drivers of organizational performance, powered by data and artificial intelligence.

« Integrating Bonanza allows us to connect HR marketing strategies with concrete operational and financial indicators, turning talent attractiveness into a measurable performance lever through Makila AI's predictive analytics and simulation platform », added Layla Nasr, CEO of Makila AI.

Key strategic pillars of this alliance

The partnership is built around several strategic pillars:

An AI-augmented platform, integrating Makila AI's predictive analytics and simulation capabilities, enabling clients to anticipate needs and optimize HR and financial decision making.

A compliance-ready and sovereign data offering, designed to meet regulatory, security, and data sovereignty requirements, facilitating adoption by large enterprises and public sector organizations.

A structured partner ecosystem bringing together software vendors, consulting firms, system integrators, and HR & Finance experts, to enhance the solution offering, accelerate deployment, and support international scaling.

« Joining Makila AI is a natural evolution for Bonanza. We share the conviction that AI is fundamentally transforming how organizations attract talent and structure their workforce strategies. Together, we help clients sustainably improve HR effectiveness and organizational performance through AI- augmented talent and HR marketing strategies, while accelerating our international deployment », said Mathieu Marziou, Co-founder of Bonanza.

A rapidly evolving market driven by data and artificial intelligence

The HR and talent management solutions market is undergoing accelerated transformation, driven by the deep integration of artificial intelligence into decision-making processes. Organizations are increasingly seeking integrated, measurable and scalable solutions capable of connecting employer attractiveness, workforce management, and financial performance.

« Combining Bonanza's technology with Makila AI's predictive analytics addresses a real market need: fundamentally transforming how organizations attract talent and structure their workforce strategies through AI », added Franck Magnan, Co-founder of Bonanza.

The Makila AI – Bonanza alliance delivers an integrated platform allowing organizations to manage and leverage their data within a controlled, compliant, and sovereign framework, while generating measurable operational outcomes.

About Bonanza

Founded in 2016 in Paris by Franck Magnan and Mathieu Marziou, Bonanza is a software company specializing in HR marketing and employer branding. Its solution enables organizations to automate, manage, and optimize candidate attraction and prequalification campaigns using artificial intelligence. Bonanza supports more than 80 active customers, including large enterprises, midmarket companies, and public sector organizations such as Covéa Group, L'Oréal, RATP Group, Eiffage Group, Coopérative U, SMCP, A2micile Group, and Transgourmet.

For more information: www.bonanza.co

About Makila AI

Founded in Montreal by Alain Latry and operating in Paris since 2018, Makila AI provides data management and artificial intelligence solutions dedicated to organizational performance management. Its platform offers advanced capabilities in predictive analytics, scenario simulation, and decision support, particularly for workforce planning, payroll cost management, and financial performance optimization. Additional features include audit data investigation, data lineage, data retention, and data quality management.

For more information: www.makila.ai

PRESS CONTACTS:

France:

Mathieu Marziou

Chief Commercial & Marketing Officer – Bonanza

[email protected]

Canada

Salma Lamrini

Head of Media Relations – Makila AI

[email protected]

SOURCE Makila AI