Bold Wealth Partners Appoints Jason Lemire as CIO, Strengthening Portfolio Management Capabilities

TORONTO, July 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- Bold Wealth Partners Inc. announced the promotion of Jason Lemire, CFA, FRM, to Chief Investment Officer, effective March 2026. The appointment recognizes Lemire's significant contributions to the firm's investment capabilities in his previous role as Head of Portfolio Management and Trading.

Strengthening Investment Leadership

Jason Lemire, CFA, FRM, Chief Investment Officer, Bold Wealth Partners Inc.

In his new role as Chief Investment Officer, Lemire will lead the firm's investment strategy, building upon his previous responsibilities as Head of Portfolio Management and Trading. His vision for the role emphasizes a core philosophy: "My vision for the role is to double-down on what makes us unique at Bold: building diversified, cost-efficient, and client-centric portfolios that can withstand the test of time and deliver lasting value," said Jason Lemire, Chief Investment Officer. This approach underscores Bold Wealth Partners' ongoing commitment to robust and resilient investment solutions.

Deepening Quantitative Expertise

Lemire brings extensive quantitative portfolio management experience to the role. Chris Arthur commented on the appointment, stating, "Jason has the skills to take our portfolio management offering to the next level. He brings a great depth of experience on the quantitative side of portfolio management and has experience managing over $60B CAD on his shoulders during a trading day. He was the person to take this division to a level I could not." The transition supports Bold Wealth's continued focus on disciplined, structured investing and its commitment to acting as a strategic partner to the financial advisors it works alongside.

Bold Wealth Partners Inc. continues its commitment to providing sophisticated and reliable financial guidance. The appointment of Lemire as Chief Investment Officer reinforces this dedication, ensuring clients benefit from advanced investment strategies and experienced leadership.

About Bold Wealth Partners

Bold Wealth Partners Inc. is a Canadian portfolio manager that partners with financial advisors to deliver institutional-quality investment management, integrated technology, and operational support, all under one roof. Bold Wealth empowers advisors to spend more time building trust, deepening relationships, and growing their business. Learn more at https://boldwealth.ca.

SOURCE Bold Wealth Partners Inc.

Media contact: Dianne Cruz, Communications & Marketing Associate, Bold Wealth Partners Inc., [email protected]