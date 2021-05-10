Bold Capital Enterprises Ltd. Announces Termination of Previously Announced Proposed Qualifying Transaction

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW./

MONTREAL, May 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Bold Capital Enterprises Ltd. (TSXV: BOLD.P) ("BOLD" or the "Corporation"), a capital pool company, announces that it terminated on May 5, 2021 its proposed business combination (the "Transaction") as previously announced with Dymedso Inc. ("Dymedso"), dated April 29,2020 which was intended to constitute Bold's "Qualifying Transaction" as such term is defined in Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

The Corporation will continue to pursue and evaluate other businesses and assets with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction and will make further announcements with respect to these efforts as soon as practically possible.

Accordingly, the Corporation will be seeking shareholder approval at its upcoming annual general and special meeting to be held on June 29, 2021 for certain amendments to further align its policies with changes recently announced by the TSXV to its Capital Pool Company program and Policy 2.4, effective as of January 1, 2021. The amendments will be detailed in the Corporation's management information circular prepared in connection with the meeting.

The Corporation would also like to announce the naming of Ed Ierfino to the Board of Directors. We welcome Ed and the experience he can bring to the immediate work ahead in evaluating prospective Qualifying Transactions.

The Corporation would also like to thank Denis Bouchard and Octavio Soares, previous directors who have tendered their resignations as Directors and did not wish to continue in that role.

About Bold Capital Enterprises Ltd.

The Corporation is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and is a capital pool company listed on the TSXV. The Corporation has no commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. For further information please see all relevant documents, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events that constitute forward-looking statements, including statements relating to BOLD's next Qualifying Transaction. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results or performance of BOLD may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these statements. Although BOLD believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, it can give no assurances that such statements will be correct. Except as required by law, BOLD disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements herein.

The Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

