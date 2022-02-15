Boeckh Investments Inc. Sells Common Shares of Bri-Chem Corp.

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - On February 14, 2022, Boeckh Investments Inc. ("BII"), a private investment firm based in Montréal, Québec, sold an aggregate of 600,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of Bri-Chem Corp. ("Bri-Chem") on the Toronto Stock Exchange at an average price of $0.3653 per Common Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $219,180 (the "Sale").

Immediately prior to the Sale, BII and joint actors beneficially owned or had control or direction over, an aggregate of 2,985,900 Common Shares, representing 12.48% of the 23,932,981 issued and outstanding Common Shares. Following the Sale, BII and joint actors own or have control or direction over, an aggregate of 2,385,900 Common Shares, representing 9.97% of the 23,932,981 issued and outstanding Common Shares.

BII sold the Common Shares as a result of an investment decision and, based on current market conditions, BII and joint actors may in the future wish to increase or further decrease their shareholdings in Bri-Chem as circumstances warrant, whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreements, or otherwise. Any transaction that BII and joint actors may pursue may be made at any time and from time to time without prior notice and will depend on a variety of factors, including, without limitation, the price and availability of common shares of Bri-Chem, subsequent developments affecting Bri-Chem, its business and prospects, other investment and business opportunities available to BII and joint actors, general industry and economic conditions, the securities markets in general, compliance with applicable securities laws and other factors deemed relevant by BII and joint actors.

An early warning report relating to this transaction will be filed on SEDAR under Bri-Chem's profile at www.sedar.com. To obtain a copy of such report, please contact William Powell, Chief Financial Officer of BII at 514-904-0551. The head office of BII is located at 1750-1002 Sherbrooke Street West, Montréal, Québec, H3A 3L6. The head office of Bri-Chem is located at 27075 Acheson Road, Acheson, Alberta, T7X 6B1.

For further information: William Powell, Chief Financial Officer, 514-904-0551