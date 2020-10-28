Body and Mind Awarded Best Dispensary In Arkansas

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Body and Mind Inc. (CSE: BAMM) (OTCQB: BMMJ) (the "Company" or "BaM"), a debt free multi-state operator focused on limited license markets, is pleased to announce that the Body and Mind branded dispensary has been awarded Best Dispensary in Arkansas by Ark420.com.

The dispensary and cultivation facility was completed in April 2020 with extensive design and project management from Body and Mind's construction and real estate team. The dispensary was opened by Body and Mind and Comprehensive Care Group in April 2020 and the cultivation facility construction is complete with cultivation operational setup in progress.

"Congratulations to Body and Mind West Memphis for winning the first annual Arkansas Dispensary of The Year brought to you by Ark420.com!", stated Christopher Miles, founder of Ark420.com." After collecting almost 3,000 votes from Arkansans, BaM took first place! We look forward to holding this competition each year and seeing if BaM will hold their spot in 2021! The Arkansas cannabis community has made it clear who their favorite dispensary is!"

"We appreciated the recognition from our patients and customers for our work to provide knowledgeable service and safe, legal, tested cannabis products." stated Michael Mills, CEO of Body and Mind. "We are excited to move forward with our cultivation as we bring Body and Mind branded offerings to the Arkansas market. We appreciate the work of Ark420 to create a trusted source of information for current and new patients in Arkansas."

Arkansas is a limited license state and the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission has approved a total of 33 licensed dispensaries across the state. Sales of legal medical cannabis commenced in Arkansas in May 2019. The program has experienced expanding adoption from medical cannabis patients.

View the Body and Mind Arkansas video at https://youtu.be/YFpovCFl3hI

About Body and Mind Inc.

BaM is a debt free publicly traded company investing in high quality medical and recreational cannabis cultivation, production and retail. Our wholly owned Nevada subsidiary was awarded one of the first medical marijuana cultivation licenses and holds cultivation and production licenses. BaM products include dried flower, edibles, oils and extracts as well as GPEN Gio cartridges. BaM cannabis strains have won numerous awards including the 2019 Las Vegas Weekly Bud Bracket, Las Vegas Hempfest Cup 2016, High Times Top Ten, the NorCal Secret Cup and the Emerald Cup.

BaM continues to expand operations in Nevada, California, Arkansas and Ohio and is dedicated to increasing shareholder value by focusing resources on improving operational efficiencies, facility expansions, state licensing opportunities as well as mergers and acquisitions.

Please visit www.bamcannabis.com for more information.

Instagram: @bodyandmindBaM

Twitter: @bodyandmindBaM

About Ark420

Ark420.com is Arkansas' largest cannabis resource website reaching over 35,000 patients per month. It has thousands of articles, videos, podcast and a weekly newsletter. If you are curious about cannabis, check out Ark420.com or simply search Ark420 on any of your favorite social media platforms!

