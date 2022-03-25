Bobacha Appoints LABOUR Agency of Record as Bubble Tea Chain Expands GTA Footprint

Creative content, influencer marketing and PR work to drive awareness around innovative tea experience

TORONTO, March 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Bobacha, the GTA-based bubble tea and dessert chain, has named full-service communications agency, LABOUR, as its Agency of Record.

LABOUR will provide strategic communications support, including creative content production, influencer marketing and public relations services for the brand as it continues its aggressive GTA retail expansion.

Bobacha first opened its doors in Toronto in 2020, offering a selection of bubble teas, smoothies, slushies and coffee-based drinks, along with gourmet cakes and waffles. The concept was rooted in a chic, modern restaurant design that sought to bridge Eastern and Western cultures by offering unique, internationally inspired drinks made from the highest quality ingredients. Success followed, as the brand gained in popularity and quickly grew to three restaurants across the GTA by the following year - adding locations in Oakville and Port Credit. With a new flagship store set to open in the Parkdale region of Toronto in April, Bobacha has gained a reputation as one of the GTA's most popular and fast-growing bubble tea chains.

"Launching during the pandemic was both challenging and rewarding," says Johnny Le, founder and CEO, Bobacha. "We've experienced tremendous feedback and support from our customers over the past year and are thrilled to continue our expansion of the Bobacha brand across the GTA. It really is the perfect time to team up with LABOUR in helping us to package and share the Bobacha experience through unique, creative campaigns and activations."

In addition to ongoing creative content and production support, LABOUR will provide strategic planning, influencer marketing and PR programming around the brand's much-anticipated Toronto store opening in April.

"We're so impressed with what Bobacha has achieved to date, especially the brand's growth and popularity over the past two years, during unbelievably challenging circumstances," says James Loftus, President, LABOUR. "It really is a testament to the uniqueness of the Bobacha offering in an increasingly popular, yet cluttered category. It's that special commitment to a hand-crafted menu, paired with a modern, chic and inviting restaurant experience that is resonating with such a wide audience. We're confident that Bobacha is well on its way to becoming one of Canada's top bubble tea restaurant chains and we're pleased to partner with the brand during this key expansion phase."

Bobacha is built on the notion of bridging both Eastern and Western cultures through a shared passion for bubble tea. Each restaurant location offers unique, internationally inspired bubble teas, smoothies, slushies, coffee-based drinks, and desserts. Bobacha can be visited across the GTA, with locations in Etobicoke, Oakville, Port Credit, and soon-to-be Parkdale. Follow the experience on Instagram @BobachaToronto .

LABOUR is an independent creative communications agency with experience across all mediums. Headquartered in Toronto with an office in Montreal, the agency specializes in creative marketing and communications solutions that leverage a unique combination of smart planning, powerful creative and engaging PR to drive unparalleled results. LABOUR offers a range of integrated services, including: media relations, influencer marketing, advertising, experiential, content creation and more - all under one roof. From TV ads to traditional media and influencer relations to sponsored editorial, events, experiential — LABOUR lives, breathes and makes it all. Make Plans. Make Stuff. Make Noise. For more information visit: www.labourcreative.ca and follow LABOUR on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

