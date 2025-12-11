BOB RAE APPOINTED VISITOR OF MASSEY COLLEGE

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Massey College is delighted to announce the appointment of The Honourable Bob Rae, PC, CC, OOnt, ECO, KC, as the eighth Visitor of Massey College. The Visitor fulfills important constitutional and ceremonial functions for the College, and as advisor to the Principal.

Bob Rae brings to the role a record of distinguished public service, extraordinary experience in national and international affairs, and a deep commitment to Canadian civic, cultural, and intellectual life. Mr. Rae recently completed his term as Canada's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, where he championed global cooperation on peace, human rights, and sustainable development. A former Premier of Ontario and Interim Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, he has long been recognized for thoughtful leadership and enduring commitment to public service.

Professor Akwasi Owusu-Bempah, Chair of the Massey College Governing Board: "We are honoured to welcome Bob Rae as the next Visitor of Massey College. His lifelong commitment to public service, diplomacy, and education reflects the very ideals upon which Massey was founded. Bob's wisdom, integrity, and dedication to advancing dialogue across disciplines and communities will enrich the life of the College and strengthen its connection to the broader society we serve."

Melanie Woodin, President of U of T: "On behalf of the University of Toronto, I am delighted to congratulate the Honourable Bob Rae on his appointment as Visitor of Massey College. Mr. Rae is one of U of T's most distinguished alumni, and the University is proud of its long and close relationship with Massey College. This is an inspired choice, and an exciting development for all of us.

Principal of Massey College, Dr. James Orbinski: "Ambassador Rae exemplifies the Massey College mission to nurture learning, leadership, and civil discourse for the Public Good. We warmly welcome Bob and look forward to his engagement and leadership in this next chapter of the College's life."

J. Robert S. Prichard, outgoing Visitor: "I am thrilled by Bob's appointment as Visitor of Massey College. We have been good friends for over 50 years. He ranks among the most accomplished Canadians of his generation and has devoted his life to advancing the public interest in multiple distinguished roles. We are fortunate that he has now embraced Massey as his most recent cause."

The Honourable Bob Rae: "I am honoured and delighted to accept the appointment as Visitor of Massey College. I have been lucky to serve as a Senior Fellow of Massey since 1996. I am looking forward to working with Principal Orbinski, the Board, Fellows, graduates and the wider community, and thank my predecessor Rob Prichard for his great work. I am excited about this new adventure."

Principal Orbinski added, "The entire Massey community extends its deepest gratitude to Rob Prichard for his thoughtful counsel, steadfast commitment, and generous service to the life of the College, which has benefited enormously from his leadership and engagement."

SOURCE Massey College

[email protected]