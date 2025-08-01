BOAT ROCKER STUDIOS COMPLETES MANAGEMENT BUYOUT, BEGINS NEXT CHAPTER AS INDEPENDENT PRIVATE COMPANY

Award-Winning Global Entertainment Company Sets Sail for Dynamic New Chapter of Success

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2025 /CNW/ -- Boat Rocker Studios, the dynamic, award-winning global entertainment company, today announced the successful close of its management buyout, marking the company's return to operating as a privately held, independent studio.

Led by co-founders David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg alongside longtime partner John Young, Boat Rocker Studios will continue to operate under its existing leadership team and brand. The newly private studio retains its award-winning Scripted, Unscripted, and Kids & Family divisions together with its global distribution business, brand & franchise group, and creative partnerships arm.

"This exciting next chapter gives us the independence and flexibility to continue bringing compelling and entertaining stories to audiences around the world across all genres and platforms," said Fortier, Schneeberg, and Young in a joint statement. "We're energized by the opportunity ahead and grateful to our partners, creators, and teams for their continued belief in Boat Rocker."

An independent, integrated global entertainment company, Boat Rocker's mission is to tell stories and build iconic brands across all genres and mediums. With offices around the world, Boat Rocker brings end-to-end creative expertise, robust business operations, and global franchise capabilities across Scripted, Unscripted, Documentary, and Kids & Family content. Its services span production, distribution, and brand & franchise management. In partnership with Industrial Brothers, Boat Rocker develops, produces, and exploits Industrial Brothers' innovative and original animated series for preschool and family audiences. A selection of Boat Rocker's projects includes Invasion (Apple TV+), Palm Royale (Apple TV+), Mix Tape (BBC, Binge, RTE), Video Nasty (BBC Northern Ireland, BBC Three, Virgin Media One, WDR), This Is the Tom Green Documentary (Prime Video), Orphan Black: Echoes (AMC), American Rust: Broken Justice (Prime Video), Beacon 23 (MGM+), Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields (Hulu), Downey's Dream Cars (Max), BS High (HBO), Orphan Black (BBC AMERICA, CTV Sci-Fi Channel), Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry (Apple TV+), The Next Step (BBC, Corus, CBC), Daniel Spellbound (Netflix), Dino Ranch (Disney+, Disney Junior, CBC), and Dino Ranch: Island Explorers (Amazon Kids+, CBC, Warner Bros. Discovery EMEA). For more information, please visit www.boatrocker.com.

