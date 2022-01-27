BOAT ROCKER SECURES GREENLIGHT FROM CORUS FOR ROBYN HOOD

New original scripted series from Director X is a contemporary re-imagining of Robin Hood

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Boat Rocker, an independent, integrated global entertainment company, today announced that it has secured a greenlight from Corus for its new original scripted series Robyn Hood (8x60). Created by prolific Canadian music director and renowned TV director and filmmaker Director X, and written by award-winning screenwriter Chris Roberts (Orphan Black), the new near-fi action drama is a contemporary re-imagining of Robin Hood.

"We're delighted to partner with Corus and the incomparable Director X, and to once again be working with Chris Roberts, to re-imagine a story for the ages," said Ivan Schneeberg and David Fortier, Co-Executive Chairmen, Boat Rocker Media and Co-Chairmen, Boat Rocker Studios. "Robyn Hood is truly a bold and original take on a legendary tale, and we can't wait for viewers to experience what we have in store."

The eight-episode scripted series is slated to begin production this summer and will premiere on Global in the 2023 broadcast year. Additional information including casting and start of production for Robyn Hood will be announced at a later date.

In this modern take on the Robin Hood legend, Robyn is a fearless young woman who is not just another superhero, with abilities normal people don't have. She is a Gen Zer driven by the injustices of today who embraces the heroic, hopeful and playful elements of the world's most recognizable folk hero. She learns to fight for what's right, to care for and lead her followers. And like all Robin Hoods since the first ballad, Robyn holds those in power to account by using their greed against them to help her community.

Robyn Hood is produced by Boat Rocker in association with Corus Entertainment. The series is executive produced by Director X (Superfly, Mister Tachyon), Chris Roberts (Orphan Black, Frontier), Kerry Appleyard (Orphan Black, X-Company) for Boat Rocker Studios, Jill Green (Alex Rider, Magpie Murders) for Eleventh Hour Films, and Luti Fagbenle (Maxxx) for Luti Media. For Corus, Kathleen Meek is Production Executive; Rachel Nelson is Vice President, Original Content, Scripted, Factual and Kids; Lisa Godfrey is Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios.

Boat Rocker controls the international rights to the series with Boat Rocker Rights handling distribution.

The greenlight for Robyn Hood follows the recently announced second season orders for Boat Rocker's epic sci-fi drama Invasion for Apple TV+ and the Company's hit preschool series, Dino Ranch for Disney. Boat Rocker's 2022 production slate spans projects across scripted, unscripted, Kids & Family, and animation and demonstrates the company's growing reputation as a go-to provider of premium content to the world's major platforms.

About Boat Rocker

Boat Rocker (TSX: BRMI) is the home for creative visionaries. An independent, integrated global entertainment company, Boat Rocker's purpose is to tell stories and build iconic brands across all genres and mediums. With offices around the world, Boat Rocker's creative and commercial capabilities include Scripted, Unscripted, and Kids & Family television production, distribution, brand & franchise management, a world-class animation studio, and talent management through Untitled Entertainment. A selection of Boat Rocker's projects include: Invasion (Apple TV+), Orphan Black (BBC AMERICA, CTV Sci-Fi Channel), Dear…(Apple TV+), Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry (Apple TV+), The Next Step (BBC, Family Channel, CBC), Daniel Spellbound (Netflix), and Dino Ranch (Disney+, Disney Junior, CBC). For more information, please visit www.boatrocker.com.

