Boat Rocker Media to Present at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Boat Rocker Media Inc. ("Boat Rocker" or the "Company") (TSX: BRMI), an independent, integrated global entertainment company, announced today that CEO John Young and CFO Michelle Abbott will present at the Sidoti December Virtual Microcap Conference taking place on December 8th and 9th, 2021.

The presentation will be on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 8:30 am EST. Management will also host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors. A link to a webcast of management's presentation can be accessed from the Events and Presentations page of the Company's investor website.

To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and participants don't need to be a Sidoti client to attend.

About Boat Rocker

Boat Rocker (TSX: BRMI) is the home for creative visionaries. An independent, integrated global entertainment company, Boat Rocker's purpose is to tell stories and build iconic brands across all genres and mediums. With offices around the world, Boat Rocker's creative and commercial capabilities include Scripted, Unscripted, and Kids & Family television production, distribution, brand & franchise management, a world-class animation studio, and talent management through Untitled Entertainment. A selection of Boat Rocker's projects include: Invasion (Apple TV+), American Rust (Showtime), Orphan Black (BBC AMERICA, CTV Sci-Fi Channel), Dear… (Apple TV+), Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry (Apple TV+), The Next Step (BBC, Family Channel, CBC), Daniel Spellbound (Netflix), and Dino Ranch (Disney+, Disney Junior, CBC). For more information, please visit www.boatrocker.com.

