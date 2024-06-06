Boat Rocker Media Reports on Voting Results from the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ - The annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") of Boat Rocker Media Inc. ("Boat Rocker" or the "Company") (TSX: BRMI) was held today in Toronto, Ontario. Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's management information circular dated April 25, 2024 (the "Circular"), which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

There were present at the Meeting registered shareholders and proxy holders holding or authorized to vote 19,633,030 subordinate voting shares (carrying one vote per share), being 59.68% of the issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares of the Company, and 23,553,050 multiple voting shares (carrying 10 votes per share), being 100.00% of the issued and outstanding multiple voting shares of the Company.

The outcome of the proxies received by the Company in respect of the election of directors are detailed below:

Name of Nominee

Proxy Votes FOR

%

Proxy Votes

WITHHELD

%

Katherine Cunningham

245,227,638

99.915 %

207,512

0.085 %

Sangeeta Desai

245,227,288

99.915 %

207,862

0.085 %

David Fortier

245,153,142

99.885 %

282,008

0.115 %

Ellis Jacob

245,224,688

99.914 %

210,462

0.086 %

Quinn McLean

245,152,792

99.885 %

282,358

0.115 %

Ivan Schneeberg

245,152,792

99.885 %

282,358

0.115 %

John Young

245,273,888

99.934 %

161,262

0.066 %



Each of the matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval at the Meeting as described in the Circular was duly approved by the requisite number of votes.

The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted upon at the Meeting under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Boat Rocker

Boat Rocker (TSX: BRMI) is the home for creative visionaries. An independent, integrated global entertainment company, Boat Rocker's purpose is to tell stories and build iconic brands across all genres and mediums. With offices around the world, Boat Rocker's creative and commercial capabilities include Scripted, Unscripted, and Kids & Family television production, distribution, brand & franchise management, a world-class animation studio, and talent management through Untitled Entertainment. A selection of Boat Rocker's projects include: Invasion (Apple TV+), Palm Royale (Apple TV+), American Rust: Broken Justice (Prime Video), Beacon 23 (MGM+), Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields (Hulu), Downey's Dream Cars (Max), BS High (HBO), Orphan Black (BBC AMERICA, CTV Sci-Fi Channel), Dear…(Apple TV+), Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry (Apple TV+), The Next Step (BBC, Corus, CBC), Daniel Spellbound (Netflix), and Dino Ranch (Disney+, Disney Junior, CBC). For more information, please visit www.boatrocker.com.

