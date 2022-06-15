Boat Rocker Media Reports on Voting Results from the 2022 Annual and Special General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The annual and special general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") of Boat Rocker Media Inc. ("Boat Rocker" or the "Company") (TSX: BRMI) was held today in Toronto, Ontario. Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's management information circular dated April 29, 2022 (the "Circular"), which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

There were present at the Meeting registered shareholders and proxy holders holding or authorized to vote 25,217,939 subordinate voting shares (carrying one vote per share), being 77.23% of the issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares of the Company, and 14,881,164 multiple voting shares (carrying 10 votes per share), being 63.18% of the issued and outstanding multiple voting shares of the Company.

The outcome of the proxies received by the Company in respect of the election of directors are detailed below:

Name of Nominee

Proxy Votes FOR

%

Proxy Votes

WITHHELD

% Katherine Cunningham

173,615,450

100 %

1,284

0 %

Sangeeta Desai

173,389,253

100 %

227,481

0 %

David Fortier

173,387,469

99.87 %

229,265

0.13 %

Ellis Jacob

173,615,450

100 %

1,284

0 %

Quinn McLean

173,189,159

99.75 %

427,575

0.25 %

Ivan Schneeberg

173,387,469

99.87 %

229,265

0.13 %

John Young

173,613,950

100 %

2,784

0 %





Each of the matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval at the Meeting as described in the Circular was duly approved by the requisite number of votes.

The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted upon at the Meeting under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Boat Rocker

Boat Rocker (TSX: BRMI) is the home for creative visionaries. An independent, integrated global entertainment company, Boat Rocker's purpose is to tell stories and build iconic brands across all genres and mediums. With offices around the world, Boat Rocker's creative and commercial capabilities include Scripted, Unscripted, and Kids & Family television production, distribution, brand & franchise management, a world-class animation studio, and talent management through Untitled Entertainment. A selection of Boat Rocker's projects include: Invasion (Apple TV+), American Rust (Showtime), Orphan Black (BBC AMERICA, CTV Sci-Fi Channel), Dear… (Apple TV+), Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry (Apple TV+), The Next Step (BBC, Family Channel, CBC), Daniel Spellbound (Netflix), and Dino Ranch (Disney+, Disney Junior, CBC). For more information, please visit www.boatrocker.com.

SOURCE Boat Rocker Media Inc.

For further information: Craig Armitage, Boat Rocker Media, Investor Relations, [email protected], 416.347.8954; Matt Salvatore, Boat Rocker Media, Corporate Communications, [email protected], 613.852.7462