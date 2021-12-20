Boat Rocker Buys Minority Equity Stake in Dakota Johnson's and Ro Donnelly's Teatime Pictures with Katie O'Connell Marsh Joining as a Partner

TeaTime's first-look deal with Boat Rocker extended; Katie O'Connell Marsh expands relationship with Boat Rocker with overall deal

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Boat Rocker (TSX: BRMI), an independent, integrated global entertainment company, has finalized a deal to buy a minority equity stake in TeaTime Pictures (TeaTime), founded by award-winning actor and producer Dakota Johnson and former Netflix executive, Ro Donnelly. Under the agreement, Boat Rocker will extend its current first-look deal with TeaTime to develop and produce scripted & unscripted television and digital content. In addition, Katie O'Connell Marsh will be joining TeaTime as a partner. Boat Rocker is also deepening its relationship with O'Connell Marsh, signing the prominent executive producer to an overall deal.

"Dakota and Ro are building TeaTime into a cultural platform with massive creative and commercial promise. The addition of Katie's experience and acumen to this growing enterprise will undoubtedly supercharge TeaTime's existing robust slate and ambitions. We look forward to further supporting their stated mission of building a brand that embraces, shapes and shares in the experience of film, television, literature, art and music," said David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, Co-Executive Chairmen, Boat Rocker Media and Co-Chairmen, Boat Rocker Studios. "Our strategic investment represents a natural evolution in our partnership, our broader corporate growth story playing out, and an unyielding commitment to empowering creative visionaries. We're excited about this opportunity and are actively exploring making similar deals with leading creators."

The partnership between Boat Rocker and TeaTime is already well established, with a first-look deal in place since 2019. Under the new equity investment, TeaTime will continue operating as an independent business, with Boat Rocker providing capital, as well as business and strategic support.

Last year, it was announced that Boat Rocker optioned the memoir Cult Following, from writer Bexy Cameron, with Dakota Johnson attached to star, and TeaTime set to executive produce. The series is among several projects currently in development with Boat Rocker under the first-look.

Dakota Johnson and Ro Donnelly said: "Boat Rocker's belief and investment in us and our future is humbling and inspiring. As a company that was founded purely on ambition, big dreams, and our shared love of film and television, Ro and I could not be more excited to partner with Katie O'Connell Marsh, whose wisdom and expertise are vital to our growing brand. We are grateful and extremely eager to hit the ground running."

Boat Rocker is also expanding its relationship with Katie O'Connell Marsh to further bolster its premium scripted business. O'Connell Marsh will continue to be an executive producer on the current slate of scripted projects at Boat Rocker, while adding to the studio's slate under a new overall deal. She will be leaving her role as Vice-Chair of Boat Rocker Studios to focus on these priority areas, as well as her new role at TeaTime.

"Katie has a unique passion and talent for ground-breaking storytelling," added Fortier and Schneeberg. "She continues to be instrumental in helping Boat Rocker realize its vision of being the home for top creative talent to work across all genres. We're delighted to grow our relationship with Katie through her overall deal at Boat Rocker and her new official partner role at TeaTime."

Katie O'Connell Marsh said: "Joining Dakota and Ro to continue to build on their incredible vision for TeaTime is a dream come true. Working with both of them over the past few years I have been so impressed by their endless ambition and inspiring talent. I'm grateful to Dave and Ivan and everyone at Boat Rocker for believing and investing in us as we take TeaTime to the next level. I'm also thrilled to continue to grow and executive produce the incredible slate we have put together at Boat Rocker over the past few years."

TeaTime recently announced that two of its feature films, Cha Cha Real Smooth and Am I OK? will be featured as part of the upcoming Sundance Film Festival. This follows the news that TeaTime is producing Daddio, with Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn attached to star, and Christy Hall on board to write and direct.

Boat Rocker is behind a growing number of high-profile scripted, unscripted, and kids & family productions, including American Rust for Showtime, Invasion, Dear… and Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry, all for Apple TV+, Go-Big Show for TBS, and Dino Ranch for Disney+. The company also recently struck first-look deals with Lena Headey's Peephole Productions, Dr. Ibram X. Kendi's Maroon Visions, Stephanie Langhoff's High Tide Productions, and Shamier Anderson & Stephan James' Bay Mills Studios as part of its broader strategy of expanding its IP slate.

About Boat Rocker

Boat Rocker (TSX: BRMI) is the home for creative visionaries. An independent, integrated global entertainment company, Boat Rocker's purpose is to tell stories and build iconic brands across all genres and mediums. With offices around the world, Boat Rocker's creative and commercial capabilities include Scripted, Unscripted, and Kids & Family television production, distribution, brand & franchise management, a world-class animation studio, and talent management through Untitled Entertainment. A selection of Boat Rocker's projects include: Invasion (Apple TV+), American Rust (Showtime), Orphan Black (BBC AMERICA, CTV Sci-Fi Channel), Dear… (Apple TV+), Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry (Apple TV+), The Next Step (BBC, Family Channel, CBC), Daniel Spellbound (Netflix), and Dino Ranch (Disney+, Disney Junior, CBC). For more information, please visit www.boatrocker.com .

About TeaTime Pictures

Founded by Dakota Johnson and Ro Donnelly, TeaTime Pictures is a production company that embraces the eternal romance of art as escapism.

With an ethos of kindness, collaboration, honesty and heart, TeaTime Pictures looks to be a safe creative haven for artists and to produce refined, elevated, thought provoking content across all genres.

