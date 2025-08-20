Boast Named 2025 R&D Tax Credit Software Advisory Firm of the Year in the U.S. by Advisory Excellence

Award-winning, AI-driven solution continues to revolutionize access to R&D tax credits, helping 1,700+ companies secure over $625M in innovation funding

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Boast, the award-winning platform revolutionizing access to R&D tax credits across North America, is proud to announce that the company and CEO Imad Jebara have been named the 2025 R&D Tax Credit Software Advisory Firm of the Year in the United States by Advisory Excellence as part of their prestigious Global Advisory Experts awards series.

This recognition underscores Boast's position as the leading innovator in R&D tax credit software and advisory services, combining cutting-edge AI technology with deep expertise to help companies navigate the complex landscape of innovation funding.

Transforming the R&D Tax Credit Landscape

Since its founding in 2011, Boast has helped more than 1,700 businesses across North America access over $625 million in innovation capital. The company's AI-powered platform streamlines the traditionally complex R&D tax credit claims process, enabling companies to get more money, faster, with significantly reduced audit risks and administrative burden.

"We're incredibly honored to receive this recognition from Advisory Excellence," said Imad Jebara, CEO of Boast. "This award reflects not only our team's dedication to innovation but also the trust our clients place in us to help power their growth. Every day, we see brilliant companies with groundbreaking ideas who deserve access to the funding that will fuel their next breakthrough. Our mission is to make that process as seamless and efficient as possible."

AI-Powered Innovation Meets Expert Guidance

What sets Boast apart is its unique combination of proprietary AI technology and in-house R&D tax credit expertise. The platform automatically identifies eligible R&D activities, maximizes claim values, and minimizes compliance risks, allowing innovative companies to focus on what they do best: innovate.

From startups to enterprise-level organizations, Boast serves companies across diverse industries, helping them unlock the full value of their R&D investments while navigating the complexities of tax credit regulations in both the United States and Canada.

Recognition Built on Partnership and Trust

The Advisory Excellence Awards recognize outstanding firms and professionals who demonstrate exceptional expertise, innovation, and client service within their respective fields. Advisory Excellence serves as the definitive guide to leading experts throughout the world, connecting businesses with top-tier advisory services.

Fueling Future Innovation

As billions of dollars in R&D tax credits continue to go unclaimed each year, Boast remains committed to changing this landscape. The company continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in R&D tax credit claims, always with the goal of fueling innovation and growth for businesses across North America.

About Boast

Boast specializes in helping organizations claim and access eligible R&D tax credits, minimizing audit risks and time-consuming processes in Canada and the United States. Boast combines in-house technical and R&D tax expertise with the latest AI technology to help companies effortlessly navigate the complexities of tax credits, enabling them to focus on what they do best: innovate.

Since Boast's founding in 2011, the company has helped more than 1,700 businesses across North America tap into more than $625 million in innovation capital to build stronger products, extend their runway, and drive world-changing innovation.

About Advisory Excellence

Advisory Excellence profiles the best advisers around the globe, enabling users to quickly and easily find the expert they need in their location. All applications are subjected to stringent vetting process prior to acceptance.

