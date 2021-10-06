Boardwalktech to Present at LD Micro Main Event

Presentation on Wednesday, October 13th, 2021 at 12:30pm PST

CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Boardwalktech Software Corp ("Boardwalktech" or the "Company") (TSXV: BWLK) (OTCQB: BWLKF), the leading Digital Ledger platform and enterprise software applications company, is pleased to announce that it will be presenting in-person, and virtually, at the Luxe Sunset Bel-Air in Los Angeles during the 14th annual Main Event on Wednesday, October 13th, 2021 at 12:30pm PST. Andrew T. Duncan, CEO of Boardwalktech, will be giving the presentation.

"We are very excited to be presenting at the LD Micro Main Event this year, to further increase awareness about the exciting work we are doing here at Boardwalktech, our strategy, and the continued traction with some of the leading Fortune 500 companies," said Andrew T. Duncan, CEO of Boardwalktech. "For those attending the conference in person Charlie Glavin, our CFO, and I will be available for one-on-one meetings. After eighteen months of COVID conferences, we are looking forward to seeing everyone at the event."



Event: Boardwalktech Software Corp. Presentation at the LD Micro Main Event

Date: Wednesday, October 13th, 2021

Time: 12:30pm PST

Register to watch the recorded virtual presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event (XIV)

The Main Event will be held on the Sequire Virtual Events platform from Tuesday, October 12th to Thursday, October 14th

The festivities run from 6:00 AM PT - 5:30 PM PT / 9:00 AM ET - 8:30 PM ET each day.

This three-day, virtual investor conference is expected to feature around 150 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each.

About Boardwalktech Software Corp.

Boardwalktech has developed a patented Digital Ledger Technology Platform used by Fortune 500 companies running hundreds of live mission-critical applications worldwide. Boardwalktech's patented digital ledger technology and its unique method of managing vast amounts of structured and unstructured data is the only platform on the market today where multiple parties can effectively work on the same data simultaneously. Boardwalktech can deliver a collaborative purpose-built enterprise information management application on any device or user interface with full integration with enterprise systems of record in a fraction of the time it takes other non-digital ledger technology-based applications.

Boardwalktech is headquartered in Cupertino, California with offices in India and operations in North America. To learn more about Boardwalktech and its capabilities, please visit www.boardwalktech.com.

About LD Micro (NASDAQ: SRAX)

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

http://www.ldmicro.com

SOURCE BoardwalkTech

For further information: Charlie Glavin, CFA, Chief Financial Officer, 650-618-6163, [email protected]; Virtus Advisory Group, [email protected], 416-644-5081

