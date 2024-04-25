BOARDWALKTECH TO EXHIBIT AT GENERIS AMERICAN SUPPLY CHAIN SUMMIT

CUPERTINO, Calif. , April 25, 2024 /CNW/ - (TSXV: BWLK) (OTCQB: BWLKF) - Boardwalktech Software Corp. ("Boardwalktech" or the "Company"), a leading digital ledger platform and enterprise software solutions company, is pleased to announce it will be exhibiting its state-of-the-art supply chain management and visibility software solutions as an Emerging Tech Partner at Generis Group's upcoming American Supply Chain Summit at the Hyatt Regency Dallas in Dallas, Texas on April 30 through May 1.

Andrew Duncan, CEO, and Dharmesh Dadbhawala, SVP and Chief Product Officer, for Boardwalktech, will be meeting and exhibiting Boardwalk's Unity Central product, at booth #50.

The American Supply Chain Summit is a leadership-focused meeting designed around improving supply chain and procurement strtaegy across the globe. The event serves as an annual platform to exchange ideas and collaborate on the impact of market dynamics and new technologies for current and future supply chain and operations leaders. To learn more about the conference and planned discussions, please visit https://supplychainus.com/.

While a May 2023 survey by PWC found that 83% of supply chain executives have not seen value of data investments to date using traditional tools, Boardwalktech customers have reported a 5-10X ROI from implementing Boardwalk's revolutionary and unique data management platform solutions addressing perfect order execution rates, inventory management, and in-process execution and tracking. Today's world-wide supply chains are highly complex and deeply interdependent. A typical PO Fulfilment process can generate 25-50 documents and system events, many of which are unstructured in nature. Due to this complexity, many companies have limited visibility and control over what is arguably the most critical part of their business. Boardwalk's patented time-based Digital Ledger technology not ony captures but understands and links all forms of data including unstructured data providing enhanced visibility, intelligent proactive alerting, immutable audit trails, actionable insights and learning - making Boardwalktech's Unity Central offering unique in the industry.

"We are very pleased to be a sponsor of this year's American Supply Chain Conference," said Andrew T. Duncan, CEO of Boardwalktech. "The Unity Central Platform for improving Perfect Order execution rates will be a key focus area of discussion for customers and prospects at the conference - by improving perfect order rates, companies can greatly enhance thier customer satisfaction and improve overall financial results".

About Boardwalktech Software Corp.

Boardwalktech has developed a patented Digital Ledger Technology Platform currently used by Fortune 500 companies running mission-critical applications worldwide. Boardwalktech's digital ledger technology and its unique method of managing vast amounts of structured and unstructured data is the only platform on the market today where multiple parties can effectively work on the same data simultaneously while preserving the fidelity and provenance of the data. Boardwalktech can deliver collaborative, purpose-built enterprise information management applications on any device or user interface with full integration with enterprise systems of record in a fraction of the time it takes other non-digital ledger technology-based platforms. Boardwalktech is headquartered in Cupertino, California with offices in India and operations in North America. For more information on Boardwalktech, visit our website at www.boardwalktech.com.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved".

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements.

An investment in securities of the Company is speculative and subject to several risks including, without limitation, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated May 30, 2018. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

In connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE BoardwalkTech

For further information: Contacts: Charlie Glavin, CFA, Boardwalktech, Inc., 650-618-6163, [email protected]; Dharmesh Dadbhawala, Boardwalktech, Inc, 650-224-6303, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Graham Farrell, [email protected], (416) 842-9003