Boardwalktech Continues Expansion with Customer

CUPERTINO, CA, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - (TSXV:BWLK) - Boardwalktech Software Corp ("Boardwalktech") today announced that an existing Fortune 100 enterprise client has expanded their use of the Boardwalk Digital Ledger Platform ("Boardwalk"), as a result of tangible business results and recognized ROI. Boardwalktech will generate additional revenue in both license fees and recurring professional services over the next 4 quarters as a result of this extension.

The client is a $100B+ annual revenue U.S. Based telecommunications company which offers wireless products and services. This new expansion involves the addition of a 5th application running on the Boardwalk Digital Ledger Platform. The Boardwalktech services and application consulting team is working side by side with the client to deliver this additional solution which will improve order management and inventory across a wide array of offered products.

"The expansion of the Boardwalk Digital Ledger Platform to manage an additional mission critical planning process for this existing Fortune 100 client is a great example of constant value being delivered by Boardwalktech and further validates that Boardwalktech's solutions create business efficiencies that result in higher margins," said Andrew T. Duncan, CEO of Boardwalktech. "With this existing client, our applications generated significant ROI immediately in the form of a digitally transformed, and more efficient process workflow. This new license enables this enterprise customer to expand their usage to incorporate inventory and order management capabilities. This new application further validates that the Boardwalktech platform is applicable across a wide variety of applications and processes for any large-scale enterprise aiming to digitally connect people and systems.

Mr. Duncan continued, "Given that the average enterprise client has an estimated 100 potential applications that could benefit from running on the Boardwalk platform, today's announcement reflects an expected penetration with existing customers. Digitally transforming these applications enables information to be exchanged faster in a digital environment in conjunction with the use of predictive analytics, allowing decisions to be made more confidently, resulting in improved operating results for Boardwalktech clients."

The Boardwalk Digital Ledger Platform is the #1 environment for multi-party enterprise planning applications enabling trusted, authenticated and secure collaborative transactions managed on a private permissioned digital ledger. Boardwalktech's platform provides the end-to-end framework needed for enterprise customers to digitally transform existing manual planning processes, enabling a more timely, accurate, and predictive business outcome delivering a high ROI and business value to the enterprise.

About Boardwalktech:

Boardwalktech has developed a patented Digital Ledger Technology Platform that is in use today by 26 of the Fortune 500 running over 100 live mission critical applications world-wide. This enterprise platform allows for multi-party collaboration, provenance, verification and blockchain immutable transactions on a trusted, shared, and secured private permissioned blockchain cloud service. The Boardwalktech platform allows rapid application development on any device or user interface and full integration with enterprise systems of record

