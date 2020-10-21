Boardwalktech awarded contract for DLA supply chain visibility

Boardwalk Digital Ledger selected for U.S. Government R&D project to ensure Food Safety

CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSXV: BWLK) (OTCQB: BWLKF) Boardwalktech Software Corp ("Boardwalktech"), the leading Digital Ledger platform and enterprise software applications company, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Research & Development (R&D) subcontract to use Boardwalk's Digital Ledger solution. This R&D project examines how digital ledger technology can be used to address more effective and efficient ways to ensure food safety and prevent food contamination to U.S. military and officials stationed overseas. The project will be based on the Boardwalk Digital Ledger to improve the visibility and security of the DLA food product shipments by Subsistence Prime Vendors and other stakeholders to the final Military Service customer. The Boardwalk Digital Ledger platform will enable all subsistence supply chain participants to engage in more dynamic and efficient exchanges of information beyond what is typically shared during the execution of DLA supply and prime vendor contracts.

By selecting the Boardwalk Digital Ledger platform to enable this vital process, the DLA can address the long-term data trust, multi-party alignment, and predictive learning needs of the DLA R&D Subsistence program. Through this technology application demonstration, the DLA will utilize the track & trace capabilities of the Boardwalk Digital Ledger to address food safety and defense issues, and other traceability concerns, while executing its subsistence mission of supporting the military and their families worldwide. This project also provides an opportunity for the DLA and other government agencies to test a real-world application of blockchain's immutability capabilities. This technology may potentially be applied to future DLA programs that require trusted exchanges between multiple parties.

Under the terms of the awarded contract, Boardwalktech will deliver services as a subcontractor to Bättra, Inc., a veteran owned small business that has been engaged with the DLA for over a decade in supply chain and other related areas.

"We are excited to work with our partner Bättra on this vital project for the DLA," said Andrew Duncan, Boardwalktech CEO. "Our Boardwalk Digital Ledger is ideally suited for managing the granular, time-based, collaborative data exchanges needed for supplier visibility projects like this one for SPV's feeding our troops. In addition, the DLA will also develop a rich dataset of interactions between all parties which can support the predictive insights needed to make better decisions, faster."

For more information on DLA Troop Support Subsistence and the Subsistence Network (SUBNET) Research & Development Broad Agency, please visit: https://www.dla.mil/TroopSupport/Subsistence/

To learn more about Boardwalktech and its capabilities, please visit www.boardwalktech.com

About Boardwalktech Software Corp.

Boardwalktech has developed a patented Digital Ledger Technology Platform used by Fortune 500 companies running over 100 live mission-critical applications worldwide. Boardwalktech's patented digital ledger technology and its unique method of managing vast amounts of structured and unstructured data is the only platform on the market today where multiple parties can effectively work on the same data simultaneously. Boardwalktech can deliver a collaborative purpose-built enterprise information management application on any device or user interface with full integration with enterprise systems of record in a fraction of the time it takes other non-digital ledger technology-based applications. Boardwalktech is headquartered in Cupertino, California with offices in India and operations in North America. For more information on Boardwalktech, visit our website at www.boardwalktech.com.

About BATTRA

Bättra was founded in 2010 as a Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB), and delivers high value operations research and supply chain consulting services to commercial and government clients. Bättra is the Swedish word for "Improve", which was chosen because it embodies the company's mission of improving its clients' operations. Although Bättra is a Swedish word, it is a U.S. company.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information contained herein may include, but is not limited to, information concerning the Offering (including the completion of any additional tranches of the Offering) and the use of the proceeds raised under the Offering.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements.

An investment in securities of the Company is speculative and subject to several risks including, without limitation, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated May 30, 2018. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

In connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE BoardwalkTech

For further information: Boardwalktech, Inc.: J.B. Kuppe, SVP Marketing, 650-618-6104, [email protected]; Bättra, LLC: Adam Barford, Managing Member, 202-997-8675, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.boardwalktech.com

