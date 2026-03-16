BOARDWALKTECH APPOINTS STEVE MILLS TO ADVISORY BOARD

CUPERTINO, Calif., March 16, 2026 /CNW/ - (TSXV: BWLK) (OTCQB: BWLKF) Boardwalktech Software Corp. ("Boardwalktech" or the "Company"), the leading Intelligent Information Platform company, announces the appointment of Steve Mills BA ACA CIA NACD.CD to the Company's Corporate Advisory Board.

Mr. Mills is a senior financial services executive with extensive experience in internal audit, risk management, governance, and regulatory compliance across global financial institutions, and is expected to act as both an advisor and liaison between Boardwalktech and its customer prospects. This move is part of Boardwalktech's broader strategy to strengthen partnerships within the financial services sector and expand the adoption of its enterprise information management and AI governance platforms and solutions Velocity and Verity.

Mr. Mills brings more than three decades of experience in the financial services industry, with a focus on internal audit and controls, risk management, regulatory oversight, and enterprise control frameworks. Throughout his career he has worked with international and domestic banking institutions of all sizes to strengthen governance processes, improve transparency in complex operational environments, and modernize enterprise control infrastructures. As Boardwalktech continues to expand its presence in the financial services sector, Mr. Mills' expertise in governance, audit and controls, and regulatory frameworks will help support the Company's continued growth and product innovation.

"Financial institutions today face unprecedented complexity in efficiently managing their risk and control environments, regulatory expectations, and the integrity of enterprise data," said Mr. Mills. "Platforms such as those developed by Boardwalktech provide a powerful foundation for maintaining trusted information, full traceability of data changes, and strong internal control environments. I look forward to working with Boardwalktech and contributing to the Company's continued growth in supporting banks adoption of AI in automating both controls themselves, and control testing and monitoring."

"Steve brings invaluable expertise in governance, risk management, and internal controls to Boardwalktech," said Andrew T. Duncan, CEO of Boardwalktech. "His deep understanding of how global financial institutions manage controls and control testing, audit, regulatory oversight, and operational risk will play an important role as enterprises increasingly deploy artificial intelligence across their organizations and automate manual intensive control environments. Ensuring that AI systems operate on trusted, auditable, and provenance-rich data is becoming mission critical, and Steve's experience will help guide our strategy in this rapidly evolving market. On behalf of Boardwalktech's management and Board of Directors, I welcome Steve to our Advisory Board."

About Boardwalktech Software Corp.

Boardwalktech has developed a patented digital ledger and AI technology platform used by Fortune 500 companies to power mission‑critical enterprise applications. The platform enables multiple parties to work simultaneously on the same data while preserving full data integrity, provenance, and auditability. Boardwalktech delivers purpose‑built enterprise applications with deep integration into systems of record, significantly faster than traditional software platforms. The Company is headquartered in Cupertino, California, with offices in India and operations across North America. For more information, visit www.boardwalktech.com.

Forward‑Looking Information

This press release contains forward‑looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events, performance, and business opportunities and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward‑looking statements. Boardwalktech undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

Contacts

Andy Duncan, CEO

Boardwalktech Software Corp.

[email protected]

(650) 245-2050

Sean Peasgood

Investor Relations – Sophic Capital

[email protected]

(647) 837‑3357

SOURCE Boardwalktech Software Corp.