Boardwalktech Announces Results of 2021 Annual and Special Meeting

CUPERTINO, Calif., March 5, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSXV: BWLK) (OTCQB: BLWKF) – Boardwalktech Software Corp. ("Boardwalktech"), a leading digital ledger platform and enterprise software solutions company, is pleased to announce the results of its 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held at the Company's offices in Cupertino, California on March 4, 2021. At the Meeting, all Director nominees listed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated January 26, 2021 were elected as directors of the Company.

The detailed results of the voting at the Meeting were as follows:

Director Vote type Number of Votes Percentage of Votes Andrew T. Duncan

For 3,074,781 99.51%

Withheld 15,063 0.49% Charlie Glavin, CFA

For 3,074,781 99.51%

Withheld 15,063 0.49% Ganesh (Ravi) Krishnan

For 3,021,844 97.80%

Withheld 68,000 2.20% Steve Bennet

For 3,089,844 100.00%

Withheld 0 0.00%

In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders appointed MNP LLP as auditors of the Company and approved an amendment to the Equity Incentive Plan.

