Boardwalktech Announces Private Placement Led by Echelon Wealth Partners

CUPERTINO, CA, Jan. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSXV: BWLK) (OTCQB: BWLKF) Boardwalktech Software Corp. (the "Company" or "Boardwalktech") is pleased to announce a brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to approximately C$5,000,000 (the "Offering"). Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (the "Agent") will act as Agent and sole bookrunner for the Offering.

The Offering will consist up to 7,143,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit", and collectively the "Units") at a price of C$0.70 per Unit (the "Offering Price"). Each Unit consists of one Common Share (each, a "Common Share", and collectively the "Common Shares") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant" and collectively the "Warrants"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$0.90 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering.

The Company has granted the Agent an option to increase the size of the Offering by up to 25%, exercisable in the discretion of the Agent, in whole or in part, at any time up to 48 hours prior to the final closing date of the Offering.

The Company will pay a cash commission to the Agent equal to 8.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering (4.0% from the sale of Units to purchasers identified on the Company's president's list) and will issue broker warrants equal to 8.0% of the number of Units sold under the Offering (4.0% of the number of Units from the sale of Units to purchasers identified on the Company's president's list), each exercisable to acquire one Common Share at the Offering Price for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering.

Concurrently with the Offering, the Company may offer and sell up to an additional 1,000,000 Units at the Offering Price on a non-brokered basis to purchasers outside of Canada (the "Non-Brokered Offering").

The Company will use the net proceeds of the Offering and the Non-Brokered Offering for repayment of existing debt, sales and marketing expenditures, working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

Closing of the Offering and the Non-Brokered Offering is expected to occur concurrently on or about January 28th, 2021.

The Units will be offered and sold by private placement in Canada to "accredited investors" within the meaning of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions and other exempt purchasers in each province of Canada, and may be sold outside of Canada on a basis which does not require the qualification or registration of any of the Common Shares or the Warrants comprising the Units in the subscriber's jurisdiction. The Company may also concurrently offer and sell Units outside of Canada on a non-brokered, unregistered private placement basis to a limited number of "accredited investors" (as defined in Regulation D under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act")) with whom the Company has substantive pre-existing relationships, in reliance on exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or in other jurisdictions where permitted by law. The securities issued in the Offering and the Non-Brokered Offering will be subject to applicable hold periods in Canada imposed under applicable securities legislation, including a hold period of 4 months and one day from the date of issuance.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

About Boardwalktech Software Corp.

Boardwalktech has developed a patented Digital Ledger Technology Platform used by Fortune 500 companies running hundreds of live mission-critical applications worldwide. Boardwalktech's patented digital ledger technology and its unique method of managing vast amounts of structured and unstructured data is the only platform on the market today where multiple parties can effectively work on the same data simultaneously. Boardwalktech can deliver a collaborative purpose-built enterprise information management application on any device or user interface with full integration with enterprise systems of record in a fraction of the time it takes other non-digital ledger technology-based applications.

Boardwalktech is headquartered in Cupertino, California with offices in India and operations in North America. To learn more about Boardwalktech and its capabilities, please visit www.boardwalktech.com.

